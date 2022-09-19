Today in White Sox History: September 19

1925

The White Sox set the franchise record (since tied) for the largest shutout margin in team history when they blanked the Senators, 17-0, at Washington. The game was the back half of a twin bill. Ted Lyons threw a one-hitter, losing his no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning on a bloop single by Bobby Veach.

Earl Sheely led the offense, going 4-for-6 with four RBIs and two runs. The Sox had a seven-run second inning and an eight-run fifth inning.

1972

It was one of the wildest games the White Sox ever played. Facing the A’s in Oakland and fighting to stay alive in the pennant race, Chicago beat Oakland, 8-7, in 15 innings. The game took almost five hours to play.

The Sox couldn’t hold leads of 5-3 in the ninth inning or 7-5 in the 13th, but wound up winning on a Jorge Orta home run. Rich Gossage, the last of seven pitchers on the night, got the win.

A major league record (for the time) 51 players were used in the game, 21 by the White Sox and 30 by the A’s. That record has since been broken.

1986

White Sox pitcher Joe Cowley made the record books by holding the Angels hitless in Anaheim, 7-1. It was an unusual no-hitter: Cowley walked seven, including three straight in the sixth inning, when California got its run.

Ironically, this no-hitter would be Cowley’s last win in the big leagues.