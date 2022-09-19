South Side Sox Podcast 118 — Previewing the “Series of the Season”

Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Podcast 118 — Previewing the “Series of the Season”

As promised, it’s Monday morning, and you’ve got a fresh SSS podcast to squeeze tight all day long, with no White Sox baseball.

Anticipating the off-day, Brett Ballantini sat in with Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Joe Resis and Jordan Hass to talk about, what else, the White Sox and their playoff chances. It’s more upbeat than you might think!

Brett runs down the records and sees two pitching rotations, Johnny Cueto pending, taking each other on at full strength

However, there is the gassed factor, with all the games (and extra innings) the Guardians have taken on over the weekend. Jordan sees a possible advantage

Joe delivers the rough playoff odds, oof

The consensus is that the White Sox will take two of three this week from Cleveland, which is almost certainly too little, too late. There is one dissenter who feels the South Siders with Sox up one close game and lose the series

A speed round question: Does Tony come back this year? Again, consensus no, but again, one dissenter. But maybe Brett has a point ... Tony coming back this year, for a game or two, could be seen as his farewell to the game “on his terms” rather than his doctors’

Final speed round, will José Abreu be back with the White Sox in 2023?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.