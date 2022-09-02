South Side Sox Podcast 114 — Meet the (four) Players!

It’s been a while since we’ve met some SSS players, and this time around, we’re introducing four at once — new writers Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Allie Wesel, Marj Raguso and Elizabeth (mysoxarewhite). Our newest injection of talent into the site sat down with Brett Ballantini to talk bout their path to the White Sox — and about the club we are surfing through the 2022 season with.
- Grandfathers and fathers — and in at least one case, defying a mother! — help set the stage for Sox fandom
- Both Allie and Elizabeth were stunned by the atmosphere of the 2021 ALDS Blackout Game 3, while Melissa reveled in the corn-swathed Field of Dreams Game and TA’s dramatics
- Each woman’s route to SSS, possibly involving presumed pranks
- Injuries dominate assessments of the 2022 season — and the team’s prospects for the postseason
- Marj suggests that an outright bad team might be better — or at least less tortuous — than this one-step-forward, one-step-back club we’re watching this year
- Speed round: most inspiring and most disappointing 2022 White Sox
- More speed: Favorite baseball movies
- And, final word: Field of Dreams, thumbs-up or -down?
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.
Loading comments...