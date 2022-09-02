South Side Sox Podcast 114 — Meet the (four) Players!

It’s been a while since we’ve met some SSS players, and this time around, we’re introducing four at once — new writers Melissa Sage-Bollenbach, Allie Wesel, Marj Raguso and Elizabeth (mysoxarewhite). Our newest injection of talent into the site sat down with Brett Ballantini to talk bout their path to the White Sox — and about the club we are surfing through the 2022 season with.

Grandfathers and fathers — and in at least one case, defying a mother! — help set the stage for Sox fandom

Both Allie and Elizabeth were stunned by the atmosphere of the 2021 ALDS Blackout Game 3, while Melissa reveled in the corn-swathed Field of Dreams Game and TA’s dramatics

Each woman’s route to SSS, possibly involving presumed pranks

Injuries dominate assessments of the 2022 season — and the team’s prospects for the postseason

Marj suggests that an outright bad team might be better — or at least less tortuous — than this one-step-forward, one-step-back club we’re watching this year

Speed round: most inspiring and most disappointing 2022 White Sox

More speed: Favorite baseball movies

And, final word: Field of Dreams, thumbs-up or -down?

