Bird App Recap: Double Fireworks Night!

Nothing too surprising in the Sox lineup today against the Twins ... wait, Joe Kelly?
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 2, 2022
⏰: 7:10 p.m. CT
: @NBCSChicago (+ for Spanish)
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 3.5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/Ft7Ilw0nuX
He’s been not great in relief, maybe this is what he needs to get going?
Joe Kelly gonna fuck around and get a quality start— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) September 3, 2022
SSS Podcast listeners know that a White Sox win may be on its way. Big-game superstitions are in play.
One game at a time, but I’m not taking any chances. What are your pregame superstitions? #changethegame pic.twitter.com/vIUAzySQmB— EG (@mysoxarewhite) September 2, 2022
Everyone has big game fever.
Aight #dadtexts pic.twitter.com/aePn7goRfd— SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) September 3, 2022
Not a great start, as it’s 2-0, Twinkies. In other unrelated news:
Joe Kelly is guaranteed $9M next year— Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) September 3, 2022
Clear sailing from here on!
If Joe Kelly blows the game in the 1st, then he can’t in 8th #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/oZu4aDB6kh— Kevin Conley (@KevinConley1127) September 3, 2022
Old Friend Alert!!!
9 straight batters have been retired by Dallas Keuchel.— WEEI Red Sox Network (@SoxBooth) September 3, 2022
Because ... reasons?
Soooo Martin couldn’t start this game because…?— Al (@baseball_gal_al) September 3, 2022
Unlike the White Sox, Sam can admit when he has made a mistake
September 3, 2022
How many hits did they have though?
The Guardians have gone 26 consecutive innings without scoring a run. That is not a formula for success, according to a source.— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 3, 2022
Yasmani haters in shambles, and it’s 2-1.
Exit velocity!— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 3, 2022
Yasmani Grandal hits a doink for an RBI single.
We'll take it.
We were all thinking it ...
Grandal on second let's hope dummy Joe does not send him and end his career @whitesox— Build a new culture (@PablosEscobar9) September 3, 2022
Phew!
Wow! Joe didn’t send Yaz there! pic.twitter.com/z7gtbac5nr— ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) September 3, 2022
#HitByPitchOffense Tie Game!!!
WE GOT ICE BABY— Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) September 3, 2022
Davis Martin settling in with three hits and no runs through four innings.
Davis pitching pretty well. Thank god he got opened for or whatever to help him out!— Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) September 3, 2022
Tim Anderson, who?
Abreu is currently leading MLB with 110 singles. He has two tonight, courtesy STATS— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 3, 2022
Don’t stop stopping now, boys!
Twins lineup after scoring in the first inning: pic.twitter.com/lutX7M7ZuF— Tom Froemming (@TFTwins) September 3, 2022
Five scoreless for Davis.
What a performance #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/0RhZgNxNBi— Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) September 3, 2022
Correa strikes out looking at what is clearly ball four, and it’s a 1-2-3 inning for ReyLo.
It’s time… pic.twitter.com/LgyxKkLq1i— White Sox UK (@WhiteSox_UK) September 3, 2022
People are still really amped about that play Leury made in left field earlier, apparently. Still tied into the eighth.
Keep seeing #legend and #GOAT popping up on the timeline and refreshing my stream to see what Leury did.#serena #TheOTHERLegend— White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 3, 2022
Very somber #OldFriendAlert:
Billy Hamilton on the Twins pic.twitter.com/qBUpZkIWhT— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 3, 2022
Who had Yasmani Grandal throwing out Billy Hamilton on their 2022 White Sox Bingo Card?
The “I got you.” from Harrison pic.twitter.com/5ac7ML0ucH— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) September 3, 2022
The Yasmani Grandal game?
September 3, 2022
Thank you for your service!
I got home just in time to see Yasmani Grandal’s HR. So, you can all thank me for it.— Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) September 3, 2022
Many are saying this. Winning run on first base.
Romy is good at baseball.— italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 3, 2022
Andrew Vaughn takes one off of the shoulder to load the bases
CHAOS— bekah (@_bekzzz_) September 3, 2022
Tony. Would. Never.
Feel like Cairo can throw dem hands— Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) September 3, 2022
#HBPoffense!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Poetry.— Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) September 3, 2022
Call overturned ... after the fireworks ... ”premature celebration.”
Lord have mercy.— kee (@Keelin_12ft) September 3, 2022
Fireworks X2
#WhiteSox win … AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/1GFH0lsGIQ— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 3, 2022
Love to see the Twins lose twice!
FUCK THE TWINS AGAIN!!! https://t.co/eU9kKSQb91— Larrold, Fire Chief (@Larry_Boa) September 3, 2022
Loading comments...