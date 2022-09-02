Bird App Recap: Double Fireworks Night!

Nothing too surprising in the Sox lineup today against the Twins ... wait, Joe Kelly?

He’s been not great in relief, maybe this is what he needs to get going?

Joe Kelly gonna fuck around and get a quality start — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) September 3, 2022

SSS Podcast listeners know that a White Sox win may be on its way. Big-game superstitions are in play.

One game at a time, but I’m not taking any chances. What are your pregame superstitions? #changethegame pic.twitter.com/vIUAzySQmB — EG (@mysoxarewhite) September 2, 2022

Everyone has big game fever.

Not a great start, as it’s 2-0, Twinkies. In other unrelated news:

Joe Kelly is guaranteed $9M next year — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) September 3, 2022

Clear sailing from here on!

If Joe Kelly blows the game in the 1st, then he can’t in 8th #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/oZu4aDB6kh — Kevin Conley (@KevinConley1127) September 3, 2022

Old Friend Alert!!!

9 straight batters have been retired by Dallas Keuchel. — WEEI Red Sox Network (@SoxBooth) September 3, 2022

Because ... reasons?

Soooo Martin couldn’t start this game because…? — Al (@baseball_gal_al) September 3, 2022

Unlike the White Sox, Sam can admit when he has made a mistake

https://t.co/tBVJdOWE84 — 2022 AL Central Winning White Sox (@NorthSideSoxPod) September 3, 2022

How many hits did they have though?

The Guardians have gone 26 consecutive innings without scoring a run. That is not a formula for success, according to a source. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) September 3, 2022

Yasmani haters in shambles, and it’s 2-1.

Exit velocity!



Yasmani Grandal hits a doink for an RBI single.

We'll take it. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 3, 2022

We were all thinking it ...

Grandal on second let's hope dummy Joe does not send him and end his career @whitesox — Build a new culture (@PablosEscobar9) September 3, 2022

Phew!

#HitByPitchOffense Tie Game!!!

WE GOT ICE BABY — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) September 3, 2022

Davis Martin settling in with three hits and no runs through four innings.

Davis pitching pretty well. Thank god he got opened for or whatever to help him out! — Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) September 3, 2022

Tim Anderson, who?

Abreu is currently leading MLB with 110 singles. He has two tonight, courtesy STATS — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 3, 2022

Don’t stop stopping now, boys!

Twins lineup after scoring in the first inning: pic.twitter.com/lutX7M7ZuF — Tom Froemming (@TFTwins) September 3, 2022

Five scoreless for Davis.

Correa strikes out looking at what is clearly ball four, and it’s a 1-2-3 inning for ReyLo.

People are still really amped about that play Leury made in left field earlier, apparently. Still tied into the eighth.

Keep seeing #legend and #GOAT popping up on the timeline and refreshing my stream to see what Leury did.#serena #TheOTHERLegend — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 3, 2022

Very somber #OldFriendAlert:

Billy Hamilton on the Twins pic.twitter.com/qBUpZkIWhT — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 3, 2022

Who had Yasmani Grandal throwing out Billy Hamilton on their 2022 White Sox Bingo Card?

The “I got you.” from Harrison pic.twitter.com/5ac7ML0ucH — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) September 3, 2022

The Yasmani Grandal game?

Thank you for your service!

I got home just in time to see Yasmani Grandal’s HR. So, you can all thank me for it. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) September 3, 2022

Many are saying this. Winning run on first base.

Romy is good at baseball. — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 3, 2022

Andrew Vaughn takes one off of the shoulder to load the bases

CHAOS — bekah (@_bekzzz_) September 3, 2022

Tony. Would. Never.

Feel like Cairo can throw dem hands — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) September 3, 2022

#HBPoffense!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Poetry. — Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) September 3, 2022

Call overturned ... after the fireworks ... ”premature celebration.”

Lord have mercy. — kee (@Keelin_12ft) September 3, 2022

Fireworks X2

Love to see the Twins lose twice!