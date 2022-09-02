White Sox Minor League Update: September 2, 2022

Box score link game one

Tobias Myers is 24 years old and a recent waiver claim, so it’s hard to really judge him based on his five appearances with the Knights so far. However, through five starts, he has four losses, including the L in game one of the Knights/Bulls doubleheader on Friday. Between three AAA teams this year (Sox, Guardians, Giants), he has a record of 1-13. Both runs he allowed in his two-inning cameo scored in the first on a two-run dong.

Every subsequent Knights pitcher allowed at least one run. Zack Muckenhirn struck out three over two innings and walked none but gave up a solo shot, a rehabbing Aaron Bummer allowed two runs on a pair of singles and a double, and Tanner Banks also gave up a solo shot over two innings.

It was a three-hit day at the plate for the Knights, two of those coming in the third off the bats of Zach Remillard and DJ Burt, who doubled and singled, respectively. Burt’s single drove in Remillard and Craig Dedelow, who had walked, giving Charlotte their only two runs of the game.

Go DJ, that's our DJ!



DJ Burt with his first Triple-A RBI! He drives in two runs! pic.twitter.com/14StDTT655 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 2, 2022

Tyler Neslony singled with one out in the seventh to put a cap on the offense; or, rather, Micker Adolfo did that when he grounded into a game-ending double play one batter later. Neslony is now 13-for-30 over an eight-game hitting streak.

Also, this happened:

Ever see a play like this before?



Watch the bat & the ball. Watch the bat hit the ball. Say what????@MiLB | @EliasSports | @SportsCenter



Ruling: Walk & 2-unassisted pic.twitter.com/qorIjLHaeR — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 3, 2022

Box score link game two

Game two also ended in a loss, but it was closer than you would think after hearing that their opener, JB Olsen, allowed six runs in 1 ⅓ innings. In fact, if they had limited the Bulls to just that, they would have tied and had a chance to win at home; alas, Andrew Perez gave up a leadoff home run in the third to Tristan Gray, who is now tied with a few other players around the minors with 30 total dongs on the season. Rafael Dolis and Kade McClure both held the Bulls scoreless, McClure going three one-hit, one-walk innings and striking out five, but the rally fell just short.

The Knights answered the single first-inning Bulls run with a run of their own, Laz Rivera doubling from the leadoff spot and scoring on Lenyn Sosa’s single. They responded to the 7-1 deficit in the third inning by scoring four; Nick Ciuffo and Xavier Fernández singled and Rivera was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out, and after a Sosa strikeout and Carlos Pérez foul pop fly, Blake Rutherford came through with a station-to-station RBI single. Yolbert Sánchez then swatted his 11th double to clear the bases and make the score just 7-5 Bulls.

Trouble brewed again for the Bulls in the sixth, again instigated by Ciuffo and Fernández, whose single and double led off the inning and pushing across a run, 7-6. DJ Burt singled in Rivera’s stead to put runners on the corners with one out, but Sosa popped up and Pérez grounded into a double play to end their chances. They did not threaten in the seventh.

Box score link

Project Birmingham lurches ever onward, now the winners of two in a row after their victory in extras last night. The pitching excelled: lefty Garrett Schoenle went four innings, allowing one run on two hits, and Emilio Vargas was ever so slightly better, matching Schoenle in innings but shutting the Biscuits down on just one hit. Both struck out five. Fraser Ellard pitched around two walks for a scoreless ninth and the save.

Moisés Castillo scored the Barons’ first run of the game, tying the game in the third after a leadoff walk and Yoelqui Céspedes’ 27th double of the season. It stayed a 1-1 game until the top of the seventh; Tyler Osik singled and looked like he was going to be stranded there until JJ Muno drew a two-out walk. Castillo also walked and Bryan Ramos cleared the bases with a single, aided by the third baseman’s error. The 4-1 lead would hold and the Barons are 55-69.

Box score link

The Dash learned what the Knights already knew: it’s hard to win a baseball game when you only get three hits as a team. It’s even harder if you give up seven runs at the same time.

The Grasshoppers’ half of the first opened on an ill omen, shortstop Taishi Nakawake’s error; the next batter hit a single and pitcher Luis Moncada made an error of his own that led to a run scoring. Another came in on a single, still with nobody out, before Moncada settled enough to retire the side.

The 2-0 hole deepened to 4-0 after one more Moncada inning that featured a single, double, and sacrifice fly; he pitched a scoreless third but the damage was done. In the fourth, Everhett Hazelwood entered, injured his shoulder, and left with a 3-0 count to his first batter faced; Chase Plymell walked the guy for him but politely waited until the next inning to give up two runs.

It was 7-0 after Nick Gallagher’s two-inning, one-run appearance, walking three and striking out none. Skylar Árias pitched the eighth, only his second scoreless outing in his last eight overall.

This is not the first time the Dash have gathered fewer than four hits in recent weeks. Tonight, the no-hitter went to the sixth, when Caberea Weaver led off with a double and scored two ground outs later, the only Dash run of the game. Andy Atwood and Nakawake singled with two outs in the seventh, and other than a handful of walks, that was about it. They are 56-68.

Box score link

The Cannon Ballers and Hillcats combined for nine hits and three runs over 10 innings with Kannapolis coming out on top 2-1. Dylan Burns made his third start at the level and went five innings for the third time, walking four but only giving up one run. Ty Messer was lethal in relief, striking out four and walking one in three innings with no other baserunners, and Frander Veras mowed through two scoreless innings for the win, striking out four as he did so.

The Ballers trailed 1-0 from the third until the eighth, when Logan Glass led the inning off with his sixth home run of the year and only dinger of the day in the entire Sox minors.

Tied 1-1 in the 10th, they punished the Hillcats for only having one hit after the third inning. Samil Polanco started the inning at second base and took third when Jayson González struck out and simultaneously reached first on a passed ball. Glass then came through again, his double scoring Polanco for the eventual 2-1 victory. After Misael González struck out and Brooks Baldwin was intentionally walked, loading the bases with one out, Wilber Sánchez popped out and Troy Claunch struck out to keep the margin thin, but all’s well that ends well (?).

Like the Barons and one off from the Dash, the Ballers are 55-69.

