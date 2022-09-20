South Side Sox Podcast 119 — Comerica Park review, Cleveland Guardians preview

It’s a podcast today that boasts the best of both worlds.

First, it’s some away ballpark talk with Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O’Keefe and Elizabeth Gonzales, the latter two being SSS writers who were at this past weekend’s series at Comerica Park in Detroit. One of these people is old enough to remember Tiger Stadium.

And next, the playoffs have come two weeks early, because the White Sox have to treat this week vs. Cleveland as must-win.

Here are some highlights:

What number podcast is this, anyway? Hey, they don’t pay Brett to count

The consensus on Comerica and Detroit en toto is positive — although, hmm, the fans are pretty chippy given they’re rooting for a dead-last place club. Clean it up, Rock City

Still, Elizabeth grants Co-co Best Park status, or at least Best in the ALC status, while neither Chrystal nor Brett deem it so

As for the White Sox, given Cleveland’s win on Monday putting it four games up, this week’s series is not just must-win, but must-sweep — so the playoffs, indeed, have come two weeks early

Chrystal, who promised to keep caring, and keep caring WITH AUTHORITY, if the White Sox won on Saturday in Detroit; and Elizabeth, who is on the White Sox Train until (if) it derails, still acknowledge the South Siders have a hill to climb

Advantages in the rotation matchups, which are pitting Cleveland’s top three vs. Chicago’s

What role might fatigue play in Cleveland’s attempt to squelch White Sox hopes? Likewise, do the White Sox have advantages in leadership and/or veteran playoff experience that could factor in

Final speed round gets goofy: Will José Abreu be back with the White Sox in 2023 — and will he (see Konerko, Paul, ca. 2011) be asked to player-manage?

