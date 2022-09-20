 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Colás gets on twice, steals a base in Knights loss

Strong pitching betrayed by soft offense ... where have you heard this, before?

Oscar Colás collected his first Triple-A hit and stolen base, during his debut for Charlotte on Tuesday.
The last full, six-game series of the season for Charlotte was a flop, as the Knights dropped a swift game at Jacksonville, 2-1.

It was another bullpen-ish, five-hurler effort for Charlotte, with only Lincoln Henzman falling short. Henzman gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over two innings, and with no margin for error given Charlotte’s soft offense, it was enough to wear the loss.

One highlight came from fight fielder Oscar Colás, who was promoted to Charlotte and made his debut tonight, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

In his second at-bat of the night, Colás singled for his first career Triple-A hit.

Charlotte actually gathered seven hits in the game, nearly doubling the Shrimp total. However, the Knights were 0-for-4 with RISP and left six runners stranded. A tiny bit of execution, and Colás’ debut could have ended differently.

Adam Haseley was the only Knight with two hits, including a triple. He scored Charlotte’s only run, after tripling in the seventh and coming home on a Yolbert Sánchez sacrifice fly.

Carlos Pérez and Haseley walked with two outs in the ninth, putting the tying run in scoring position, but Sánchez grounded out to second to end the threat.

