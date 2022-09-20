Colás gets on twice, steals a base in Knights loss

The last full, six-game series of the season for Charlotte was a flop, as the Knights dropped a swift game at Jacksonville, 2-1.

It was another bullpen-ish, five-hurler effort for Charlotte, with only Lincoln Henzman falling short. Henzman gave up two runs on three hits and a walk over two innings, and with no margin for error given Charlotte’s soft offense, it was enough to wear the loss.

One highlight came from fight fielder Oscar Colás, who was promoted to Charlotte and made his debut tonight, going 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base.

In his second at-bat of the night, Colás singled for his first career Triple-A hit.

1st Triple-A hit for Oscar Colás pic.twitter.com/H5JK70RwWf — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 20, 2022

Charlotte actually gathered seven hits in the game, nearly doubling the Shrimp total. However, the Knights were 0-for-4 with RISP and left six runners stranded. A tiny bit of execution, and Colás’ debut could have ended differently.

Adam Haseley was the only Knight with two hits, including a triple. He scored Charlotte’s only run, after tripling in the seventh and coming home on a Yolbert Sánchez sacrifice fly.

Carlos Pérez and Haseley walked with two outs in the ninth, putting the tying run in scoring position, but Sánchez grounded out to second to end the threat.

