Bird App Recap: Guardians 10, White Sox 7 (11 innings)

Well it’s pretty much do or die for the White Sox, facing the division-leading Cleveland Guardians, four games back. Here’s how we are lining them up tonight:

In other team news … because we are still doing this song-and-dance with TLR:

La Russa not expected to be here for Cleveland series at the ballpark — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 20, 2022

Bit of a rain delay tonight, but don’t worry, I was able to find some solace in the Craft Cave.

Drinking beers at an undisclosed location (bikini bottom) pic.twitter.com/TyTn44EEne — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) September 21, 2022

Dylan Cease struggled in the first, but he eventually made it out alive.

Cease retires Ramirez, Naylor, Gonzalez in order after first two Guardians reach base. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 21, 2022

The White Sox naturally had a hard time getting the offense started … but it’s still early. (I’m going to tell myself that).

12 pitch 1st inning in the biggest game of the season. With Cleve’s bullpen taxed. This offense is so broken. — Ryiin (@rfoto) September 21, 2022

And defensively … the bottom of the second wasn’t much better. Dylan got to 49 pitches before the inning ended. Yikes. AJ Pollock also had a bit of a spill in left field to give up the first run of the game.

Did Pollock literally trip over his own feet? Good lord. #WhiteSox — Melissa (@soxmom72) September 21, 2022

It was pretty brutal, and it felt like foreshadowing.

White Sox season ending on a Pollock face plant in the outfield is just *chef kiss* #WhiteSox — Curtis Rotheiser (@CurtisChipotle) September 21, 2022

Offense still doing their thing, though!!

White Sox playing “Can’t Touch This” after another quick inning by Civale. I know it’s 90’s night, but maybe read the room? — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) September 21, 2022

Time to check in on Cease’s third. He got two outs in two pitches, so things were looking up. Some of his pitches just weren’t feeling it tonight, though.

What do me and Dylan Cease’s fastball have in common??..



Adjustments were made? He was looking a bit more like Dylan now. That curve is a beaut!

Dylan Cease, Fierce 85mph Knuckle Curve. pic.twitter.com/bsG3v2yRko — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 21, 2022

The White Sox bats might have been useless tonight, but Josh Harrison was singlehandedly putting on a defensive show.

Somehow, the second play was even better — Herb is not sugarcoating it.

Josh Harrison made the catch of the year, no hyperbole — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 21, 2022

Even Seby was flashing some leather with a beautiful throw down to second. Can we get some dang runs?!?

Beautiful throw by Seby there — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) September 21, 2022

Our leadoff man, Elvis Andrus, did what he could to get something going in the sixth.

Elvis Andrus trying to make this happen by himself. He starts the bottom of the sixth with an infield single, then steals second, still safe upon video review. Sox have a RISP with nobody out. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 21, 2022

How can you not love Elvis Andrus? Dude has been a stud on the Southside. — Steve-O (@drunkchisoxfan) September 21, 2022

And it started to work. Eloy Jiménez with the bases loaded is pretty beautiful, if you ask me. Tie game!

Eloy Jimenez.. Your 2023 DH. Mercy! Yes, Hell yes. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 21, 2022

We love it even more when the other team also forgets how to defense, and it’s 3-1, Good Guys!

In an unexpected turn, the Guardians botched some fundies, and it's 3-1 White Sox after a possible double play ball plates a pair. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 21, 2022

I guess we can take a quick pause to witness some baseball history. Shoutout to Aaron Judge for his 60th home run! The Yankees went on to win on a Stanton walk-off grand slam. Why can’t these things happen to the White Sox?

Aaron Judge, 60. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 21, 2022

Anyway, back to reality. Jimmy Lambert came in for whatever reason, and he had a rough one today, walking his first two batters and giving up two runs for Cleveland to take the lead.

really great to walk the first two batters you face after your team actually scores — Cairo’s boys don’t quit (@NorthSideSoxPod) September 21, 2022

Aaron Bummer came in to relieve when Jimmy couldn’t figure it out. Unfortunately, Cleveland was able to tie it, and Bummer was … well … his name. :(

Death, taxes, and Bummer putting the first guy he faces on base — stoop kiid (@stoopkiid93) September 21, 2022

Both teams had a hard time deciding when they should challenge or not challenge a play — super-sorry for Cleveland here, as Elvis Andrus does it again.

What a game going on between the White Sox and Guardians. Tied at 3-3 bot 7. Both teams out of challenges and it just hurt the Guardians. Runner called out at the plate, looked safe. Can't overturn it. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) September 21, 2022

Because the AL Central is a nightmare, this game is going to extras.

Extra innings for the 3rd time in 4 games for the White Sox — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 21, 2022

Annnnnnnnd the Good Guys are quickly down two runs. Thoughts and prayers to Allie as she processes her thoughts about this godforsaken team.

Welp my morning article just got sad — Al (@baseballgalal) September 21, 2022

You forgot “hiring Tony La Russa in 2021.” https://t.co/6AgGDkruFq — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) September 21, 2022

The White Sox can’t leave us in peace, they need to make sure they string us along a bit more. MVPito ties it in the bottom of the 10th to keep the South Siders in the game!

Jose Abreu does it. RBI single.



And we are tied!! — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 21, 2022

Sadly, the Guardians piled it on Jake Diekman in the 11th. Not unsurprising, but a depressing way to go out after a ridiculous season. Just like Rick drew it up, right?

Between the wild pitch and just awful command in the strike zone, Diekman is really beating himself. Which is probably why the Sox were able to get him for McGuire. — On Thin Ice Pal (@TheTyronePalmer) September 21, 2022

Yes. Yes it did.

Some are holding out hope ... or are just shielding themselves from the truth.

Maybe ... Next season? (Screams in White Sox fan).