Bird App Recap: Guardians 8, White Sox 2

Hey, friends.

I think the 2022 White Sox are kind of bad.

I mean, tonight’s game against the Cleveland Guardians started off badly.

Just turned the White Sox on to see Moncada casually field a Rosario grounder, take 3 steps, and throw late to first for an infield single.

Makes me want to turn the game right back off. — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) September 22, 2022

Fans in Chicago do not like Yoan Moncada’s effort to start this game. — C.P. Bradley (@Cp_13) September 22, 2022

It’s gonna be a long game — Al (@baseballgalal) September 22, 2022

And it didn’t get too much better.

Nice to see the team has given up too — Beer Garden Jim (@jsram311) September 22, 2022

Whelp. Glad, you this is how we’re going out like this — Jon (@jonklemke) September 22, 2022

I love that the White Sox know their season is over — Mike Rankin (@Rankin906) September 22, 2022

Fans were so mad at the White Sox, we couldn’t really be mad at the Guardians.

It's a culture thing. Cleveland saw the Sox come out flat tonight and rammed it right down their throat. They deserve the Central. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) September 22, 2022

Cleveland can’t stop. Won’t stop.



They see the wounded animal, and are all over it. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) September 22, 2022

Not often does someone make the White Sox look worse than Tony LaRussa but Triston McKenzie did just that tonight — Kendrick Ya Mar (@Stecks7) September 22, 2022

Wait, do we love Yoán again?

Yoán Moncada smacked his 11th home run of the season to make it 6-1. It's been a complicated night. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 22, 2022

OH YES YOYO pic.twitter.com/tmegPfF0vy — taffy lee fubbins (@scuriiosa) September 22, 2022

Yoan Moncada in the field tonight: dogging it

Yoan Moncada at the plate: got that dog in him — mayor of section 509 (@BovHahn) September 22, 2022

See Yoan isn’t bad — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) September 22, 2022

Unfazed by the temporary flash of home run fireworks, the White Sox continued to display their lifeless, defeated spirits.

Who has durable power of attorney over the White Sox? I think it’s time to pull the plug. — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) September 21, 2022

If Tuesday was the nail in the coffin, today has been the burial. Sadly though, the body’s been cold for quite some time. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 22, 2022

2022 White Sox team photo pic.twitter.com/0iUtBMZ8ot — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 22, 2022

I would be mad, but, I mean, they’re not wrong.

The Mayor of Chicago is checking in.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/qQZvmVcRoF — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) September 22, 2022

There was so much blood.

Just got home and turned on the Sox game pic.twitter.com/oTHTcRqcbg — Courtney (@Courtney2688) September 22, 2022

I hope killing the Goose Island was worth it @whitesox pic.twitter.com/VU0jupHTXA — LeonardPartVII (@Leonard42) September 22, 2022

Maybe a clever observation about both the White Sox and a really excellent pop song will ease the pain.

Given how this game is going, Sox fans won’t want to remember this 21st night of September. — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) September 22, 2022

A lot of folks feel like the writing is on the wall and have made their arrangements.

RIP 2022 White Sox. We hardly knew you.



I will see you all at the funeral this weekend.#whitesox #blackout https://t.co/V8YrUpbRiC pic.twitter.com/pn5d4yRwct — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 22, 2022

I’m done with the Whitesox after tonight. Probably won’t watch another game for the remainder of their loser ass season — Ryan James (@RJChicagoSports) September 22, 2022

RIP 2022 White Sox pic.twitter.com/KDWu9RHDoU — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) September 22, 2022

We love the White Sox, but I don’t think they love us back.

And the #WhiteSox break my heart. Again.



I asked for this. — Shawn Hugus (@duckiesuccumbs) September 22, 2022

Remember the ones who broke your heart, and demand satisfaction.

Toe Knee — Jen B (@Boudreaulicious) September 22, 2022