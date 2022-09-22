Bird App Recap: Guardians 4, White Sox 2

The 2022 White Sox got unceremoniously swept by the pending AL Central Champion Cleveland Guardians tonight, dropping the finale by a score of 4-2.

At least the Ghost fans in attendance tonight had justification for the admission price.

A member of the band Ghost, known as Papa Emeritus IV, throws out the ceremonial first pitch. pic.twitter.com/QqvUekGxfH — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 23, 2022

There's a scary monster throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Offering something even more frightening than his appearance, his whole situation is being accompanied by "Disco Inferno." Now *that* is scary. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 23, 2022

This picture is the best thing about the 2022 season. pic.twitter.com/OYTCdoEDMZ — Dickhausen (@SavesTuesday) September 23, 2022

Hey, not b. Do you want to be a No. 4 or 5 starter on the 2023 Chicago White Sox?

The embarrassment started in the first inning, as the Guardians scored the game's first run on a squeeze. (A SQUEEZE.)

Now the Guardians are just trolling the White Sox pic.twitter.com/xZeQkJL918 — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) September 23, 2022

Hey look, an aggressive fundamental club manufacturing a run… — Ryiin (@rfoto) September 23, 2022

It was hard to find White Sox tweets tonight because most of us are picking up the pieces of the 2022 season and moving on with our lives.

Is there baseball on tonight? — Al (@baseballgalal) September 23, 2022

The White Sox suck but Jason Isbell doesn't pic.twitter.com/kBUvoPX0C5 — Dave (@pa_tall) September 23, 2022

You’re watching the White Sox get swept to the Guardians. I’m watching Illinois football up 31-0 against an FCS team. We are not the same. — baseball is dead to me (@NorthSideSoxPod) September 23, 2022

Can’t believe people are still watching the Sox, a real Chicago fan like me is watching Mitch Trubisky play football — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 23, 2022

It's understandable; the on-field product is terrible.

Vaughn currently leads the team with 17 home runs. The last time the White Sox didn't have a 20+ home run hitter in a full season (abbreviated 2020 doesn't count) was 1990. — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) September 23, 2022

White Sox have 1 walk in 100 plate appearances this series (through 6th inning tonight) — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 23, 2022

The Sox correctly called a hit & run and they still couldn’t get Romy to third. — Carl Skanberg (@CarlSkanberg) September 23, 2022

I had to beg my friends for White Sox tweets.

Hey can y’all tweet more? thanks — ‍♀️ jacki (@zombie_jacki) September 23, 2022

They delivered.

I am making a tweet about this mediocre white Sox game so that @zombie_jacki has filler for the bird app: wow this game is 2-1 Cleveland getting swept would sure be a bummer — whitest sox u'know (@flannelGoddess) September 23, 2022

the white sox are my favorite team

when they score i think to myself "yes"

when they do not score i think to myself "no" — hot gilligan (@whyGilbert) September 23, 2022

Eric, Soxivus is coming.

When's the airing of grievances? I need to get a lot off my chest — Chef Eric (@superthisway) September 23, 2022

But I guess we could get a head start on the airing of grievances.

Checked in on the Sox and they haven’t helped Cueto with any run support and are still giving up runs to Jose Ramirez so that all checks out — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) September 23, 2022

Man that NBC Sports Chicago tweet about everyone else showing up looks so stupid now — temporary Mets fan (@DontizzleJones) September 23, 2022

Aaaaaaaaaaand I'm out.

Getting swept is legitimately funny. — On Thin Ice Pal (@TheTyronePalmer) September 23, 2022

Once NBC sports trotted out Kapman to predict the Sox sweeping Cleveland, you just knew it was going the other way.#StayOutOfWhiteSoxBusiness — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 23, 2022

“The White Sox will have Cease, Lynn, and Cueto going against the Guardians. Exactly who you want in a must win situation.”



*Curb theme plays* #WhiteSox — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) September 23, 2022

Sigh.