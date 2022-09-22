 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Guardians 4, White Sox 2

This ride suuuuuuuucks

By Jacki Krestel
The 2022 White Sox got unceremoniously swept by the pending AL Central Champion Cleveland Guardians tonight, dropping the finale by a score of 4-2.

At least the Ghost fans in attendance tonight had justification for the admission price.

Hey, not b. Do you want to be a No. 4 or 5 starter on the 2023 Chicago White Sox?

The embarrassment started in the first inning, as the Guardians scored the game's first run on a squeeze. (A SQUEEZE.)

It was hard to find White Sox tweets tonight because most of us are picking up the pieces of the 2022 season and moving on with our lives.

It's understandable; the on-field product is terrible.

I had to beg my friends for White Sox tweets.

They delivered.

Eric, Soxivus is coming.

But I guess we could get a head start on the airing of grievances.

Aaaaaaaaaaand I'm out.

Sigh.

