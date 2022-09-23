Today in White Sox History: September 23

1995

Lance Johnson got six hits in six at-bats in a game at Minnesota. Three of the hits were triples, and he drove in four runs in the 14-4 win. Johnson became the fourth player in team history to go 6-for-6, and the first to ever get three triples in a game. He had 12 total bases for the night.

2017

White Sox slugger José Abreu became the third player in major league history to start his career with four straight seasons of at least 25 home runs and 100 RBIs. The milestone RBI came on a run-scoring ground out off of Kansas City’s Scott Alexander at Guaranteed Rate Field.

José joined Albert Pujois and Joe DiMaggio in accomplishing this rare feat. Pujols, DiMaggio, Abreu, Al Simmons and Ted Williams are the only players to start their careers with four straight seasons of 100 RBIs.

2021

The White Sox beat Cleveland, 7-2, in the opener of a doubleheader, and that win clinched the Central Division title. It was Chicago’s first division win since 2008.

The title also locked up consecutive playoff berths for the first time in franchise history as they made the post season in 2020 as a wild card. Amazingly, the White Sox were the last of the original 16 major league teams to accomplish back-to-back postseasons.

In the win, the White Sox got after things early, with Tim Anderson leading off the game with a home run. The South Siders broke it open with a six-run second inning, in which Luis Robert, Eloy Jiménez and Anderson all hit home runs.