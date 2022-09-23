Outfielders power the way for Charlotte

Two outfielders who have seen a cup of coffee for the White Sox this season, Adam Haseley and Mark Payton, powered Charlotte tonight in a 9-4 loss.

But plum starter Sean Burke, just up from Birmingham, struggled in his first Triple-A start and alone prevented a win by giving up four runs (two earned) in his time. There was some bad luck mixed in there, however, as Burke showed solid control overall and still had his strikeout touch. A tough note to end the season on, but we’ll see you in Charlotte next spring, Sean.

The other prime call-up late from Birmingham, Oscar Colás, also struggled tonight, with just one single in five at-bats, with three Ks and four left on base. All three Charlotte runners left in scoring position with two out tonight ended up on Colás’ docket as well.

But Haseley, who frankly hasn’t been great with the Knights this year, had a game that will sweeten his offseason: 3-for-3 with a triple and a homer, and an assist from left field to third base as well.

Mark Payton, THE standout hitter for Charlotte in 2022, had two more hits, including his 30th double of the season.

Even Micker Adolfo, suffering a step-back season, hit his 15th homer of 2022 during a garbage-time ninth.

