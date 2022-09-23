South Side Sox Podcast 120 — Death of the 2022 season

No. 120 (honestly, for real, it’s podcast 120) has the tone of a wake, naturally. But a fun wake? An unbelievable wake? A wake, with some facts sprinkled in?

Attendees Brett Ballantini, Allie Wesel, Dante Jones, Joe Resis and Melissa Sage-Bollenbach invite you to mourn along with us:

A review of the impossibly-disappointing Cleveland sweep this week

Was this the Worst Case Scenario for the 2022 White Sox season? We’re torn between yes — and no, this is worse than worst-case

Has it sunk in that the White Sox truly did fail to win in the middle of a contention window, when the rest of the AL Central had largely conceded to Chicago as the overwhelming favorite?

2023 season projections (i.e., is the DNA of this Tony La Russa White Sox club that of a .500 team, or a division winner?) Instructively, Joe feels the White Sox “won’t crap their pants”

Allie interrupted her mental health break from the White Sox to sit in for this program and provides the White Sox their 2023 pocket schedule title in the process.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.