Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

The White Sox continue their homestand tonight, as Detroit comes to town for their last series matchup of the season. After getting swept by the Cleveland Guardians, the South Siders will look to save face with what is left of the season. A win tonight would snap a three-game losing streak. Lucas Giolito, whose spot in the rotation was skipped during the Cleveland series, will face off against Eduardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez will make his 14th start of the season, and has a 3-5 record and 4.35 ERA. His last outing was against our South Siders on September 17: Rodriguez walked two, struck out seven, and gave up two earned runs over his 6 1⁄ 3 innings worked. The pitcher has worked 22 1⁄ 3 innings in the month of September. Over those innings, he has given up 15 earned runs and opponents are hitting .258.

Giolito’s last outing was against this Tigers team last Friday in Detroit. He labored through 4 2⁄ 3 innings, allowed one earned run, walked three, and struck out five. Lucas will need to be more efficient on the mound, as it took him 96 pitches to record his 11 outs last outing. The pitcher, who will make his 28th start of the season, is having a less-than-ideal season, posting a 10-9 record and 5.07 ERA. Lucas Giolito is 4-7 with a 6.61 ERA at Guaranteed Rate Field this season. He will look to end 2022 on a high note before heading into the 2023 season on his last year before free agency.

Tonight's #WhiteSox starters for Hispanic Heritage Night at Guaranteed Rate Field.



⏰: 7:10 p.m. CT

: @NBCSChicago

: @ESPN1000

: @FDSportsbook

: CWS to have most hits -140 pic.twitter.com/EmIxCHknAk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 23, 2022

Elvis Andrus remains in the leadoff spot this evening, followed by Yoán Moncada and José Abreu. Eloy Jiménez is in as the DH. AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn will man the outfield corners. Yasmani Grandal is behind the plate, Josh Harrison will be at second base, and Adam Engel rounds the lineup out and gets the start in center field.

We're in Chicago for a three-game set. pic.twitter.com/La58y8nCnp — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 23, 2022

Game time is at 7:10 p.m. CT. Watch on NBCSCHI. On the radio, as always, it’s ESPN 1000.