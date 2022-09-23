Bird App Recap: Tigers 5, White Sox 3

The White Sox were back in action against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field this evening. This week was rough, but we must hold our heads high. It was Hispanic Heritage night at the ballpark after all!

I am not sure what this stat means, but I have a good feeling about it. It’s totally not a stretch or anything.

The White Sox are 14-3 this year when wearing black and when the starting pitcher is taller & has a longer first name than the opponent's starting pitcher. — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) September 23, 2022

The weather has cooled down in Chicago over the last couple of days, and apparently Miguel Cabrera came prepared.

It's that time of year in Chicago where Miguel Cabrera was wearing a full jacket as he tried to time up Lucas Giolito delivery during warmups. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 24, 2022

The Tigers took an early lead after a leadoff walk and a double by Javier Báez. It’s very likely the below tweet is true, but we have Andrew Vaughn in right field.

An average right fielder catches Baez's liner. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 24, 2022

If the midweek didn’t get you down, a 2-0 deficit in the first inning might have put us over the edge.

Sox are officially cooked. Stuffed like a potato on thanksgiving — Da SuperFan (@DaSuperfan3) September 24, 2022

great 1st inning Lucas way to really secure the bag this year — Zach (@zachsox) September 24, 2022

A home run to make it 3-0, Tigers, on the first pitch of the second inning?

me watching the White Sox

pic.twitter.com/TR9pYMQrAH — Zach (@zachsox) September 24, 2022

It took three innings, but the White Sox finally got a hit AND a run!

The first three White Sox hits of the night against Eduardo Rodriguez have all come in the third inning. They have all been singles. José Abreu's two-out rope makes it 3-1 Detroit, plating Adam Engel. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 24, 2022

You wanted runs with the bases loaded and two outs? AJ Pollock thought you wanted a ground out on the first pitch.

White Sox still suck with the bases loaded confirmed — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) September 24, 2022

The first day of fall was Wednesday, so people are starting to plan for Halloween. Therefore, I interrupt this game recap to help start a costume brainstorming session.

Just ordered my Halloween costume and, folks, I am doing Nick Carter from the Millenium album. pic.twitter.com/RRaIUgQtoF — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) September 24, 2022

Forget everything we said about Andrew Vaughn being below average in the outfield. He robbed Javy of a two-run shot.

ANDREW VAUGHN JUST ROBBED JAVY BAEZ pic.twitter.com/eanp4loFV9 — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) September 24, 2022

AJ Pollock decided enough was enough and tied it up with a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth. Notre Dame’s motto is this, right?

HOMER LIKE A CHAMPION TODAY pic.twitter.com/o6SJc5LZE2 — SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) September 24, 2022

This team has put fans through the ringer, and no matter how hard we try, we can’t help but come back to get our feeling hurt.

came back just so they can break my heart two innings from now — italian morticia addams (@marjraguso) September 24, 2022

The Tigers took the lead back in the top of the seventh, and I will let you read how we got there.

A leadoff single for the Tigers turns into a scoring chance when Yasmani Grandal's attempt to nab a base stealer sails into center field. A sacrifice fly brings the run home, and the Sox trail again, this time 4-3 in the seventh. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 24, 2022

Fans were really trying to make the best of it. While I don’t approve of this activity, you have to do what you have to do.

And now they got the wave going — Marty Tully (@Martymart26) September 24, 2022

It doesn’t surprise me that after the wave started the Tigers scored another run, to make it 5-3. I wonder if Tony would have something to say about the pitch Torkelson swung at.

Torkelson swinging on 3-0 drives in Castro with a double to left. 5-3 Tigers — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 24, 2022

Meanwhile, fans who are trying to enjoy the end of the ride are not faring well.

This White Sox game doesn’t matter, and let’s be real, you probably hardly watched it. In other baseball news? Albert Pujols is making history.

Somehow we have made it to the bottom of the ninth. Guess what? Nothing happened. The White Sox drop their fourth game in a row 5-3 Detroit. This season has been gross.