Bird App Recap: Tigers 5, White Sox 3

Did it just get worse?

By Allie Wesel
The White Sox were back in action against the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field this evening. This week was rough, but we must hold our heads high. It was Hispanic Heritage night at the ballpark after all!

I am not sure what this stat means, but I have a good feeling about it. It’s totally not a stretch or anything.

The weather has cooled down in Chicago over the last couple of days, and apparently Miguel Cabrera came prepared.

The Tigers took an early lead after a leadoff walk and a double by Javier Báez. It’s very likely the below tweet is true, but we have Andrew Vaughn in right field.

If the midweek didn’t get you down, a 2-0 deficit in the first inning might have put us over the edge.

A home run to make it 3-0, Tigers, on the first pitch of the second inning?

It took three innings, but the White Sox finally got a hit AND a run!

You wanted runs with the bases loaded and two outs? AJ Pollock thought you wanted a ground out on the first pitch.

The first day of fall was Wednesday, so people are starting to plan for Halloween. Therefore, I interrupt this game recap to help start a costume brainstorming session.

Forget everything we said about Andrew Vaughn being below average in the outfield. He robbed Javy of a two-run shot.

AJ Pollock decided enough was enough and tied it up with a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth. Notre Dame’s motto is this, right?

This team has put fans through the ringer, and no matter how hard we try, we can’t help but come back to get our feeling hurt.

The Tigers took the lead back in the top of the seventh, and I will let you read how we got there.

Fans were really trying to make the best of it. While I don’t approve of this activity, you have to do what you have to do.

It doesn’t surprise me that after the wave started the Tigers scored another run, to make it 5-3. I wonder if Tony would have something to say about the pitch Torkelson swung at.

Meanwhile, fans who are trying to enjoy the end of the ride are not faring well.

This White Sox game doesn’t matter, and let’s be real, you probably hardly watched it. In other baseball news? Albert Pujols is making history.

Somehow we have made it to the bottom of the ninth. Guess what? Nothing happened. The White Sox drop their fourth game in a row 5-3 Detroit. This season has been gross.

