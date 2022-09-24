Sharing Sox Podcast 87 — Wait’ll next year

SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, took a pass on maintaining hope for the 1/1,000 chance computer algorithms give the White Sox to win the AAAL Central (maybe we shouldn’t call it that any more, since Cleveland appears to be an actual major league team), did some of the mandatory lamenting about the horrible quality of baseball and spirit the White Sox showed not just in being swept by the Guardians but the entire season — except right after the HOFBP flew off to get his pacemaker jiggered (a small number of players excepted). And then, they looked toward the future.

It not being polite to harp on the need for the death of you-know-who, they called for the immediate firing of Ken Williams, followed by the sequential firings of the entire front office on down to field level, including the coaches (except Ethan Katz, of course).

That is what’s known in journalism as a #*%)@$ fantasy.

On the field, they considered what to do with a team that currently puts as many as five players in the lineup who should only be designated hitters, promote the idea of having Tim Anderson come and finish the season — at second base — and once again suggest maybe it’s not a terrific idea to have your starters throw more pitches per inning than anyone else.

Looking at what could theoretically be instead of what actually is got so exciting they kept going until Mr. Zoom ended the discussion as abruptly and assuredly as Cleveland ended the White Sox season.

