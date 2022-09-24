Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

Happy Saturday, White Sox fans, I guess. It’s been a rollercoaster of a season, and in this pitiful home stretch, the South Siders will try not to melt into nothingness like a huge pile of sugar in a rainstorm. That was me putting the same amount of effort into writing this gamethread as the White Sox are putting into games.

It would be nice to see a four-game losing streak end this evening, but as the weather gets cooler, so have our boys’ drive to win.

The White Sox announced today that Tony La Russa will be out as manager for the remainder of the year, per the advice of his medical team, and Miguel Cairo will continue managing in his stead.

We also had some roster moves. Luis Robert is out, and we’ll be seeing Mark Payton in left field. Super-duper exciting. I’m on the edge of my seat.

Davis Martin (2-4, 3.78 ERA) is on the mound, throwing lukewarm milk, probably.

Drew Hutchison (2-9, 4.59 ERA) will give the White Sox a good chance to break the losing streak. He lost to the White Sox his last time out, but I’m keeping my expectations in the lower levels of hell.

Lining up under the lights for Game 2. pic.twitter.com/AZ3oupvXOb — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 24, 2022

First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CST on NBC Sports Chicago, or listen on ESPN 1000. I’ll be on game coverage tonight, for my last game of the 2022 season.