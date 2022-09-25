Today in White Sox History: September 25

1920

The White Sox knocked off first-place Cleveland, capping a key series win to climb within a half-game of first place. Shoeless Joe Jackson had two doubles and a home run in the 5-1 win.

the White Sox win three of five to end the season, but Cleveland takes six of eight to win the pennant by two games. Chicago is not helped by having three (scheduled!) days off at the end of September, as they dropped two of three to end the season in St. Louis to fall out of the race.

1965

The White Sox set the franchise record by hitting their 15th consecutive solo home run.

The streak started at Baltimore on September 2, in the second game of a doubleheader, when Johnny Romano homered. The run continued until a game on this date was played in New York. Pitcher Tommy John hit the last home run in the streak.

The breakdown saw Ken Berry with five solo home runs, Don Buford, Romano and Pete Ward with a pair each and John, Floyd Robinson, Moose Skowron and Bill Voss with one solo home run.

The Sox would tie this rather odd record in 2016.

2015

The White Sox beat the Yankees in New York, 5-2, for the franchise’s 9,000th win. Carlos Rodón went six innings, allowing two runs, to get the win. David Robertson closed it out for his 32nd save. Mike Olt and Gordon Beckham hit solo home runs for the White Sox.