Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

The White Sox will look to avoid a second sweep this week, behind Dylan Cease on this overcast Sunday afternoon. The offensive woes seem to have returned, as the team fell to 76-76 on the year after last night’s 7-2 loss.

Cease, who remains in the Cy Young conversation, will take the mound against Tyler Alexander.

Alexander, in his fourth season with the Tigers, will make his 15th start of the season. The pitcher has both started and worked out of the bullpen for Detroit in 2022. Over Alexander’s 84 1⁄ 3 innings, he has walked 19, struck out 45, and holds an ERA of 4.91. The White Sox last saw Alexander on August 14. In a game the South Siders took 5-3, he gave up three runs in five innings of work. AJ Pollock tagged him for a 409-foot solo shot in that game. The White Sox will look to take advantage of Alexander’s 6.41 ERA in away games this season.

It is no secret that Cease is having a Cy Young year. Cease will look to continue to build his case this afternoon. The pitcher is coming off of six-inning outing against the Cleveland Guardians where he struck out three and gave up just one run. Dylan has historically been successful against the Tigers. In fact, no White Sox pitcher in history had started his career with as many consecutive wins against a single opponent than Dylan and the Tigers. Overall in 12 appearances, he holds a 10-1 record and 1.87 ERA, with 83 strikeouts. His last matchup with this opponent was back on July 7.

Elvis Andrus will get things going this afternoon, followed by Yoán Moncada. AJ Pollock moves up to the 3-spot and will get the start in left. Andrew Vaughn will bat cleanup and play first base. Gavin Sheets gets the right field corner followed by Yasmani Grandal in the DH spot. Seby Zavala gets the start behind the dish and will back seventh. The lineup rounds out with Romy González at second base and Adam Engel starting in center field.

Last one in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/SsBvikS5MD — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 25, 2022

Game time is at 1:10 p.m. CT. Watch on NBC Sports Chicago. On the radio, as always, it’s ESPN 1000.