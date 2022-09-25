Bird App Recap: HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

I guess it’s Sunday and the White Sox are playing? Who knows? Who cares? Everyone is watching football anyway, so get ready for some unhinged tweets. Sox are trying to avoid getting swept by Detroit, but once again, it doesn’t matter.

In news that’ll actually matter for next year:

No Abreu, no Eloy, Tigers are probably going to sweep.

Love the players, hate the everything else.

I guess I still like these guys. pic.twitter.com/qSeHF0W2um — On Thin Ice Pal (@TheTyronePalmer) September 25, 2022

The ball guy trying to grab a fair ball is a microcosm of everything wrong with this season, but it doesn’t matter, Cease got out of the inning.

Security guard trying to glove a live ball down the right field line from Harold Castro and almost turning it into a triple is an early candidate. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 25, 2022

AJ Pollock robs a home run to start the second!

AJ Pollock robbed a potential Kerry Carpenter home run at the wall in left, giving the White Sox bullpen denizens a thrill. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 25, 2022

MR FISH REELS THAT ONE IN — whitest sox u'know (@flannelGoddess) September 25, 2022

Chicago: A city of terrible sports teams (except for basketball).

Bears White Sox Cubs Hawks







Sucking ass — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) September 25, 2022

Andrew Vaughn and Adam Engel hit balls really long, but just a little short, in the third.

The White Sox entered Sunday with the highest on-base percentage in MLB against left-handed pitching. But Tigers lefty Tyler Alexander has held them to just a Yasmani Grandal walk in three innings.



Andrew Vaughn and Adam Engel both flew out out to the wall. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 25, 2022

This game barely matters, but at least Cease is dealing.

Dylan Cease, White Castle Special. pic.twitter.com/CspQcPNsvB — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 25, 2022

We had a saga of a kid with a rainbow cone on the broadcast, and it was more riveting than the last four days of baseball has been.

Crisis averted. His parents wiped it off and got it right back on the cone — Al (@baseballgalal) September 25, 2022

Rainbow Cone: a saga of love, loss & second chances pic.twitter.com/71FyGrgVe4 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) September 25, 2022

The post-game crew is at the park, and at least Ozzie is happy.

We’re at the ballpark for the postgame show.



Ozzie’s day is made. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BaLqy0IYi4 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 25, 2022

The first pitch of the fourth is taken yard by Yoán Moncada, and it’s 1-0 Sox.

Finally some action!! Moncada with his first hit of the series. Sox get the lead — Al (@baseballgalal) September 25, 2022

Andrew Vaughn takes a ball to almost the exact same spot, and Riley Greene makes a DeWayne Wise-esque catch to rob him of a homer.

Just a ridiculous home-run robbery of Andrew Vaughn by Riley Greene. A sensational play that temporarily lost Greene his hat! — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 25, 2022

no one cares, but riley greene just made an insane play — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) September 25, 2022

Cease walks the bases loaded with two outs in the fifth...

Cease is trying my patience. — White Sox Twitt3r VII: Remake (@SoxTwitt3r) September 25, 2022

But Báez pops it up and gets Dylan out of the inning.

Dylan Cease is through five scoreless innings, striking out Victor Reyes and getting Javy Báez to pop out behind home plate to strand the bases loaded. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 25, 2022

An update on rainbow cone kid:

Chuck brought the little boy a new rainbow cone — Al (@baseballgalal) September 25, 2022

Cease once again loads the bases in the sixth, this time with no outs, but a nice double play from Moncada and a fly out to Engel ends the inning with no runs scored.

In what could be Cease's last inning today (94 pitches), he pitches out of a bases loaded, nobody out situation with little issue. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 25, 2022

Reynaldo López takes over for Cease in the seventh. A leadoff hit from Ryan Kreidler and a hit-and-run from Victor Reyes scores a run, but does catch Reyes on the basepaths. It’s tied, 1-1. Cease will not get the win.

Tigers go single, double off Reynaldo López to start the seventh inning. A running start helped the runner on first score standing on the second hit, even though the doubler ran into an out on the base paths.



Game's tied at 1. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 25, 2022

Dylan Cease deserved better. Again. — Steve Kniss (@stevekniss) September 25, 2022

Melissa asking all the right questions. The answer is no.

Does anyone even care about this #WhiteSox game? — Melissa (@soxmom72) September 25, 2022

No one is enjoying the ride anymore, and those who haven’t for a while were right and should say it.

Ahaha Stoney joking around about blocking people on twitter (for telling him he was wrong because he absolutely was) hahaha so funny — stoop kiid (@stoopkiid93) September 25, 2022

White Sox baseball, everybody.

The Tigers have the leadoff man aboard for the fourth inning in a row. The White Sox have four hits in seven innings. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 25, 2022

Things happen to Kendall Graveman, and it’s 2-1, Tigers.

Tigers back in front. They've singled three times against Kendall Graveman in the eighth inning, and Romy Gonzalez's wide throw on a double-play try did not help.



Sox down 2-1. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 25, 2022

More things happen, and the very funny outcome of a Tigers sweep seems to be coming to fruition: 4-1 Tigers

Crowd booing as Tigers have scored 3 in the 8th. 4-1 Detroit. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 25, 2022

When is the last time the #WhiteSox got swept in a homestand of 6 games or more? — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 25, 2022

x2 https://t.co/2hxHEvjp8O — On Thin Ice Pal (@TheTyronePalmer) September 25, 2022

Poop? That’s what the Sox are.

How many times do you poop in your lifetime? Like 40,000? — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) September 25, 2022

Remember when the division was close? I don’t.

Cleveland is on the verge of clinching the AL Central in Texas with a win and a #WhiteSox sweep.



Remember this week’s BIG series? That’s how fast it went. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) September 25, 2022

Season might as well be over, pack it in.

Seconds after Steven Kwan hits a grand slam in Texas, an Adam Engel leadoff single is wiped away by a botched hit-and-run. The yin and yang of the AL Central. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 25, 2022

IS ANYBODY ENJOYING THE RIDE??? Please say no. You shouldn’t be enjoying this.

Is the ride finally over? I think it’s over. pic.twitter.com/26kPfukEIC — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) September 25, 2022

Gotta overcome a three-run lead to win; let’s just not do that, and go home.

Soto in, bottom of the 9th. 4-1 Detroit — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 25, 2022

Sox get swept. Pitchers and Catchers report in 5 months

the last time the sox got swept in 6 game homestand was may 19th to may 24th...of 1989. https://t.co/oGwt0RbVIV — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) September 25, 2022

At least someone is

Cleveland is enjoying the ride. Lol https://t.co/8LVzoV2KfU — Slugs (the Unaging Vampire) (@joeyslugs) September 25, 2022

Then, now, forever

Nah- losing, failure, and underperformance is EXACTLY what White Sox baseball is about.



That's the pride, history, and tradition. https://t.co/tRj2RByMtY — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) September 25, 2022

Maybe the real White Sox are the friends we made along the way