Knights clobbered by Jumbo Shrimp, 12-3

Post-lat surgery Jonathan Stiever made his second start of September on Sunday, again just a one-inning check-in, and it went just as swimmingly as his first. Unfortunately, he couldn’t stretch his 14 pitches over, say, three or four innings, because once Stiever left the game all hell broke loose in an eventual 12-3 trouncing.

John Parke, at times the only starter the Knights have run out in a given week and certainly the one full-season rotation member in Charlotte, was not keen on following Steiver’s opening gig, surrendering eight earned runs in his one inning of work. Presumably the bulk guy, Parke expended 36 pitches, most of which connected with Jax bats (eight hits, five for extra bases, one leaving the ballpark).

The good news was that the Charlotte bullpen, pressed into earlier duty that expected, came through and kept Jacksonville otherwise silent through seven. However, Edgar Navarro coughed up four in the bottom of the eighth, which was just half as bad as Parke but surely nailed the coffin shut for the Shrimp.

As for the hitters, standouts Oscar Colás and Jake Burger combined to go 0-for-7 today, but Blake Rutherford remains hot, with two singles in four trips. Carlos Pérez homered, one of just, what, three or four players in the org (including the White Sox) to top 20 this year? I’m too lazy to look it up, lotta stuff still to get to tonight. Trust me. Craig Dedelow, Mark Payton maybe. Basically, nobody. The lack of power in the system is impressively sad.

The Knights eschew the traditional Monday off-day and plays a final, three-game set in Charlotte Monday-Wednesday, ending the minor league season.

