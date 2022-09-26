DSL White Sox: 2022 final stats

The DSL Sox finished 32-26, good for fifth in the nine-team DSL San Pedro Division. The club finished 18th out of 49 teams. It was much better at home (19-10) than on the road. And a run differential of -2 indicates a .500 team, so as the ACL Sox ended up doing, the DSL club may have played over their heads.

Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:

Of 17 total batters, the team averaged 18 years of age, with just three 20-year-olds and just one age-20 player making his DSL debut (Loidel Chapelli Jr.)

Third baseman Arxy Hernández played in 49 of 58 games, tops on the team, also leading in at-bats (159) and tied for the dubious honor of seven GIDP.

Second baseman Loidell Chapelli Jr. was tops in runs (41), hits (53), triples (seven), total bases (98) and walks (27). He also swept the slash categories, leading the DSL Sox with a .344 average, .488 on-base, .636 slugging and 1.084 OPS.

Seventeen-year-old right fielder Arnold Prado eked out a win past Chapelli for top batting average on the club, at .345.

First baseman Carlos Jiménez had the most doubles (10), RBIs (37) and sacrifice flies (five), also tying with Hernández for most GIDP (seven).

Right fielder Godwin Bennett had the most home runs (11) and Ks (45).

Shortstop Ryan Burrowes had a team-high 196 plate appearances, was hit by a team-leading 10 pitches, and also brought speed — 12 steals, and never caught. Five other DSL Sox tied for honors with four times caught stealing.

Catcher Ricardo Aguilar had a team-low batting average (.147) and slugging percentage (.206) and OPS (.515), while 17-year-old shortstop Guillermo Rodriguez trailed in on-base (.287).

had a team-low batting average (.147) and slugging percentage (.206) and OPS (.515), while 17-year-old shortstop Guillermo Rodriguez trailed in on-base (.287). There were just four sacrifice bunts and four intentional walks all season for the DSL White Sox offense.