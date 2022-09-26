DSL White Sox: 2022 final stats

The DSL Sox finished 32-26, good for fifth in the nine-team DSL San Pedro Division. The club finished 18th out of 49 teams. It was much better at home (19-10) than on the road. And a run differential of -2 indicates a .500 team, so as the ACL Sox ended up doing, the DSL club may have played over their heads.
Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:
Hitting
- Of 17 total batters, the team averaged 18 years of age, with just three 20-year-olds and just one age-20 player making his DSL debut (Loidel Chapelli Jr.)
- Third baseman Arxy Hernández played in 49 of 58 games, tops on the team, also leading in at-bats (159) and tied for the dubious honor of seven GIDP.
- Second baseman Loidell Chapelli Jr. was tops in runs (41), hits (53), triples (seven), total bases (98) and walks (27). He also swept the slash categories, leading the DSL Sox with a .344 average, .488 on-base, .636 slugging and 1.084 OPS.
- Seventeen-year-old right fielder Arnold Prado eked out a win past Chapelli for top batting average on the club, at .345.
- First baseman Carlos Jiménez had the most doubles (10), RBIs (37) and sacrifice flies (five), also tying with Hernández for most GIDP (seven).
- Right fielder Godwin Bennett had the most home runs (11) and Ks (45).
- Shortstop Ryan Burrowes had a team-high 196 plate appearances, was hit by a team-leading 10 pitches, and also brought speed — 12 steals, and never caught. Five other DSL Sox tied for honors with four times caught stealing.
- Catcher Ricardo Aguilar had a team-low batting average (.147) and slugging percentage (.206) and OPS (.515), while 17-year-old shortstop Guillermo Rodriguez trailed in on-base (.287).
- There were just four sacrifice bunts and four intentional walks all season for the DSL White Sox offense.
Pitching
- DSL White Sox pitchers skewed older, with the 19 on the roster averaging 19 years of age. A mix of ages are scattered among the leaders listed below, with some breakout players as young as 17.
- The only two pitchers to qualify as DSL regulars (0.8 IP per game) were Frankeli Arias (4-1, 3.33 ERA, 1.11 WHIP in 13 games/5 starts and one complete game/shutout) and Gabriel Rodíguez (3-3, 3.64 ERA, 1.34 WHIP over 13 games/10 starts and one complete game/shutout).
- Of 19 total pitchers, the team averaged 19 years of age. Four hurlers were 21: Francisco Benitez, Oriel Castro, Jorge Ferrer, and Edwín Peralta.
- Peralta, Frankeli Arias, José Mendoza and Ricardo Brizuela tied for team honors with four wins. Peralta, at 4-0, led the team with a 1.000 winning percentage.
- Ronny Robles was a hard-luck case, going 0-4 to lead the club in losses. He also gave up the most walks (29), wild pitches (16), runs (36) and tied with Daniel González for most earned runs (26).
- Castro had the staff’s best ERA at 1.59 and WHIP at 1.059, but in just six games. Among the bigger workloads, it was Juan Jimenez besting Castro in both cases (in 13 games), with a 2.70 ERA and 1.071 WHIP.
- Daniel González pitched in the most games on staff (21), finished the most (10) and had a team-high five saves. He also gave up the most homers (seven) and also hit a team-high seven batters.
- Rodíguez led in starts (10), innings (54 1⁄3 ) and strikeouts (58).
