South Side Sox Podcast 121 — Pirate radio broadcast

Allie Wesel, Dante Jones, Joe Resis, Jordan Haas, and Zach Hayes join Chrystal O’Keefe in burying the White Sox 2022 season

By Allie Wesel, Dante Jones, Joe Resis, Chrystal O'Keefe, and Zach Hayes
Welcome to the Mothership Podcast, pirated by Chrystal O’Keefe and friends.

Chrystal, Allie Wesel, Dante Jones, Joe Resis, Jordan Haas, and Zach Hayes mourn the loss of a bad season:

  • Positive moments with the recently deceased: DFAs, almost no-nos, surprise acquisitions, and putting Josh Donaldson in his place
  • Guardians social media: Did the White Sox deserve the trolling? (And: Is Dante a jinx?)
  • When did you know the season was over?
  • The most painful sweep of the season
  • Who would you like to see as the manager in 2023 if, by some miracle, the White Sox look outward?
  • Roundtable: World Series matchups?
  • Final thoughts/eulogy for the White Sox

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.

