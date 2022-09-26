ACL White Sox: 2022 final stats

The Complex Sox finished 26-28, good for third place in the ACL West. That record placed them ninth out of 18 teams in the ACL. Like the White Sox themselves, the Complex Sox were poor at home (12-15), with a winning record on the road. And like the White Sox, the ACL Sox had a negative run differential (-40) that would indicate quite a bit of luck or managerial savvy to get as close to .500 as they did.

Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:

Report from Baseball-Reference.com.

Of 32 total batters, the team averaged 20 years of age, ranging from 18 to 24.

Shortstop Layant Tapia played in 48 of 54 games, and also led the team in at-bats (178), plate appearances (202), sacrifice flies (three), total bases (71), runs (28), doubles (12) and RBIs (26).

First baseman Darío Borrero led the club in hits (52), average (.313, with no other ACL Sox hitter getting within 45 points of him), OBP (.349) and OPS (.722).

Center fielder Álvaro Agüero paced the club in triples (two), homers (seven), steals (12) and caught stealing (three).

Left fielder Cameron Butler excelled at keeping the ball out of play, leading the team in both walks (24) and Ks (71).

Catcher Luis Pineda was the top slugger on the club, walloping at .406.

Catcher/first baseman Jhoneiker Betancourt had the dubious distinction of leading the club in HBP (five) while playing in just 22 games and getting to the plate 71 times.

Roberth Gutiérrez was the only ACL White Sox batter to successfully execute a sacrifice bunt this year — once.

was the only ACL White Sox batter to successfully execute a sacrifice bunt this year — once. Borrero and Drake Logan had one intentional walk apiece in 2022, leading the team.

