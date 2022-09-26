ACL White Sox: 2022 final stats

The Complex Sox finished 26-28, good for third place in the ACL West. That record placed them ninth out of 18 teams in the ACL. Like the White Sox themselves, the Complex Sox were poor at home (12-15), with a winning record on the road. And like the White Sox, the ACL Sox had a negative run differential (-40) that would indicate quite a bit of luck or managerial savvy to get as close to .500 as they did.
Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:
Hitting
- Of 32 total batters, the team averaged 20 years of age, ranging from 18 to 24.
- Shortstop Layant Tapia played in 48 of 54 games, and also led the team in at-bats (178), plate appearances (202), sacrifice flies (three), total bases (71), runs (28), doubles (12) and RBIs (26).
- First baseman Darío Borrero led the club in hits (52), average (.313, with no other ACL Sox hitter getting within 45 points of him), OBP (.349) and OPS (.722).
- Center fielder Álvaro Agüero paced the club in triples (two), homers (seven), steals (12) and caught stealing (three).
- Left fielder Cameron Butler excelled at keeping the ball out of play, leading the team in both walks (24) and Ks (71).
- Catcher Luis Pineda was the top slugger on the club, walloping at .406.
- Catcher/first baseman Jhoneiker Betancourt had the dubious distinction of leading the club in HBP (five) while playing in just 22 games and getting to the plate 71 times.
- Roberth Gutiérrez was the only ACL White Sox batter to successfully execute a sacrifice bunt this year — once.
- Borrero and Drake Logan had one intentional walk apiece in 2022, leading the team.
Pitching
- ACL White Sox pitchers skewed older, with the 43 on the roster averaging 21.6 years of age and ranging from 18 to 28. There was just one 18-year-old pitcher in Arizona, Yohemy Nolasco.
- The only two pitchers to qualify as ACL regulars (0.8 IP per game) were Wyatt Burns (3-3, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP in 12 games/11 starts) and Manuel Veloz (3-5, 6.30 ERA, 1.74 WHIP over 13 games/10 starts).
- Emerson Talavera led the staff in wins (four), games finished (11), and WHIP (0.846).
- Dylan Burns led the staff with 11 starts, 59 innings and 69 strikeouts.
- Manuel Veloz led the ACL Sox with five losses, gave up the most hits (60), runs (37), earned runs (35), home runs (six, tied with Burns), walks (27).
- Among pitchers with at least 20 innings, Jose Rodulfo was the staff ERA leader, at 2.70.
- Erick Bello had the most appearances on the staff (18).
- Talavera and Bello shared the saves lead, with three apiece.
- Axel Acevedo had a team-high nine wild pitches over eight innings.
- The ACL Sox staff issued just four intentional walks all season.
