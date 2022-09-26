Share All sharing options for: SSS on the Farm Podcast 32 — DSL and ACL 2022 season review

Darren Black teams back up with Brett Ballantini to list out the highs and lows of the 2022 rookie league seasons. Hey, did you know the DSL team was the only affiliate with a better than .500 record? See, you’ll learn some stuff:

The unmitigated awesomeness of Loidel Chapelli Jr., and why he won’t return Brett’s phone calls

What happened with DSL bonus baby Erick Hernández?

Wait, there’s a player who’s better than Chapelli on the DSL White Sox?

Is the ACL almost a useless league given the late draft and massive roster?

There was at least one significant step-up from the DSL in 2021, and that’s the emerging bullpen force Emerson Talavera

What are the chances hit machine Darío Borrero goes from zero professional homers to, like, 30 next year?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.