Colás piles up four more hits in Charlotte loss

Sure, Oscar Colás got another four hits tonight, pushing his Charlotte average to .407 with an 1.152 OPS, but here are some other things about him tonight:

He singled on the first pitch of the game, but then he was caught stealing second base

His fourth at-bat was a strikeout on three pitches

It took him only eight pitches to get his four hits tonight, and while one was a double, the other three were only singles

On the double, a bloop that Colás assumed was going/landed foul, he did not hustle out of the box, never mind he’s fast enough to have probably turned it into a triple if it hadn’t bounded out of play for a ground-rule hit

Maybe on one at-bat, he didn’t say “hi” or “hola” to the ump or catcher

Bares full socks on his uniform, which delights traditionalists but might run afoul of baggy cuff-draggers like José Abreu

Does an overhead celebration on every hit, which is fun but at the rate he’s hitting could result in needless arm fatigue

So, if you catch that I’m trying to stretch credulity with this list, you’d be right. For all that is wrong with the White Sox organization (the majors, yeesh, but even the minor league system, fully of losses and regression, signifying malaise), Colás sure as hell ain’t part of it. Although, hmm, perhaps starting Colás, a professional vet of two leagues and two countries in High-A and then keeping him there half of the season was a bad move. (In a coming SSS on the Farm podcast this week, Darren Black suggests the reason for the low assignment was to disabuse Colás of any notion he could make the major leagues (and perhaps not pressure himself to do so) in 2022. But boy, he’s making a run.

Whoops, our internal system is due for maintenance in 40 minutes here in the middle of the night and I still have two stories to set up and edit for your a.m. reading pleasure. So this recap is solely about Colás.

All right, some bullet points:

Both Tyler Neslony and Mike Wright Jr. came back from injured stints today, and if you glance up, neither played like Charlotte couldn’t live without them

Nick Ciuffo has something left in the tank, with three hits and another CS tonight. McCuiffoian!

Gilded prospects Jake Burger, Blake Rutherford (OK former guilded) and Lenyn Sosa had really awful games

But none were worse than the recently-DFAd but no one bit on him off waivers Anderson Severino, who “singlehandedly” lost the game for Charlotte

All right, push some blame to the offense as well, 2-for-13 with RISP and leaving 13 runners on base

Plus 12 hits, 11 singles

