Kannapolis Cannon Ballers: 2022 final stats

A look at the final numbers on the season, plus additional notes

By Year of the Hamster
As good as Wilfred Veras was for Kannapolis in 2022, DJ Gladney has a case for hitting MVP.
Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers finished 58-74, good for fourth place of six teams in the Carolina League South, 30 games out of first. That record placed them ninth out of 12 teams in the Carolina League and 24th out of 30 Low-A teams in MiLB. Despite a somewhat hot start in 2022, Kanny finished 26-40, in fifth place and 21 games out, in the first half of the season. With things re-set for the second half, things went much better, with some 2022 draftees arriving to more than offset losses to High-A: 32-34, fourth place, 10 games out. The CBs had a run differential of -61 on the full year.

Here’s a glimpse at the final numbers, including additional notes:

Hitting

Team Batting
Name Age G PA R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS
Andy Atwood 25 35 142 21 34 4 1 5 12 9 3 18 21 .286 .394 .462 .857
Benyamín Bailey 20 86 344 30 62 11 1 6 37 0 1 46 94 .215 .323 .323 .646
Brooks Baldwin# 21 17 77 10 16 2 0 0 4 1 0 6 19 .225 .286 .254 .539
James Beard 21 71 290 34 39 5 1 4 15 25 7 43 118 .163 .298 .242 .539
Brandon Bossard 25 8 34 2 5 0 0 1 1 1 0 5 11 .185 .353 .296 .649
Jacob Burke 21 22 92 13 21 6 1 1 12 4 2 6 20 .269 .380 .410 .791
Troy Claunch 23 15 66 8 15 1 0 0 6 0 0 6 17 .254 .333 .271 .605
Tim Elko 23 17 72 8 19 4 0 2 7 0 0 2 28 .271 .292 .414 .706
Keegan Fish# 22 7 28 2 5 0 0 0 2 1 0 7 8 .238 .429 .238 .667
DJ Gladney 20 106 460 60 99 17 4 18 65 10 1 44 150 .243 .322 .437 .759
Logan Glass 21 62 230 23 37 7 3 8 16 9 1 18 96 .186 .291 .372 .663
Iván González 25 19 70 9 18 4 0 3 13 0 1 5 12 .281 .343 .484 .827
Jayson Gonzalez 23 13 52 3 6 1 0 0 5 0 0 4 32 .125 .192 .146 .338
Misael González 21 75 281 29 41 8 3 4 26 13 4 33 101 .176 .303 .288 .591
Wes Kath* 19 99 449 56 91 20 1 13 42 2 0 60 148 .238 .343 .397 .740
Name Age G PA R H 2B 3B HR RBI SB CS BB SO BA OBP SLG OPS
Chase Krogman* 21 17 72 5 11 0 2 1 8 1 0 6 23 .172 .250 .281 .531
Johnabiell Laureano 21 7 29 0 6 3 0 0 2 0 0 1 12 .240 .296 .360 .656
Daniel Millwee 26 2 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 .000 .000 .000 .000
Colson Montgomery* 20 45 205 31 55 12 1 4 26 0 1 26 42 .324 .424 .477 .901
Samil Polanco# 22 73 275 27 57 14 2 4 35 2 1 14 44 .224 .273 .343 .615
Wilber Sánchez 20 101 420 46 58 10 2 2 22 38 8 55 96 .162 .277 .217 .494
Colby Smelley 22 87 369 48 84 20 1 4 35 0 1 45 86 .274 .390 .384 .775
Jordan Sprinkle 21 22 101 11 22 3 0 1 4 8 1 6 21 .237 .290 .301 .591
Terrell Tatum* 22 10 36 6 8 2 0 0 1 6 1 11 11 .320 .528 .400 .928
Nick Thornquist 24 27 103 11 20 3 2 3 14 0 0 18 32 .238 .369 .429 .798
Víctor Torres 21 50 190 17 42 8 1 7 28 0 0 6 47 .236 .275 .410 .685
Michael Turner* 23 2 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 .000 .375 .000 .375
Wilfred Veras 19 101 433 58 105 19 2 17 67 5 0 27 118 .267 .319 .454 .773
Caberea Weaver 22 13 51 7 9 2 0 3 5 0 0 3 19 .192 .255 .426 .680
Alsander Womack 23 7 21 2 4 1 0 0 2 1 1 2 3 .211 .286 .263 .549
30 Players 20.9 132 5008 580 989 187 28 111 512 136 34 526 1434 .228 .322 .361 .683
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 9/27/2022.

  • Of 30 total batters, the team averaged 20.9 years of age, ranging from 19 to 26. Wilfred Veras and Wes Kath were the only teenagers to play for the Cannon Ballers this season.
  • DJ Gladney played in a team-high 106 games, and was tops with 460 plate appearances, 407 at-bats, 60 runs, four triples and 18 homers, made all the more impressive by the fact that he was promoted to Project Birmingham for the last month of the season. Gladney also had the most strikeouts (150) of anyone on the team.
  • Veras led the team in hits (105) and RBIs (67). He edged out Gladney by one, 179-178, in total bases. He also grounded into 14 double plays, tops on the team.
  • Kath had more walks (60) than any other Cannon Baller, while Kath and Colby Smelley tied for the team lead in doubles, with 20. Smelley was also hit by pitches a team-high 15 times.
  • Wilber Sánchez led Kannapolis in steals (38) and caught stealing (eight), which remains a very impressive 82.6% success rate.
  • Colson Montgomery led Kannapolis in batting average (.324), on-base (.424) and slugging (.477) over 205 plate appearances.
  • Kannapolis had just six sacrifice bunts all season, led by Johnabiell Laureano’s two. Benyamín Bailey led the club with seven sacrifice flies.
  • Veras, Smelley and Brooks Baldwin had one intentional walk apiece in 2022, leading the team.

Pitching

Team Pitching
Name Age W L ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB SO WHIP SO/W
Ángel Acevedo 23 2 2 5.52 27 0 11 0 0 1 60.1 61 40 37 4 26 56 1.442 2.15
Eric Adler 21 0 0 5.40 4 0 2 0 0 0 3.1 5 2 2 0 7 5 3.600 0.71
Andy Atwood 25 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 0 0 0.1 1 0 0 0 1 0 6.000 0.00
Brandon Bossard 25 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1.000
Jeremiah Burke 24 0 1 3.24 3 3 0 0 0 0 8.1 6 4 3 2 1 8 0.840 8.00
Dylan Burns 25 1 1 1.35 4 4 0 0 0 0 20.0 11 7 3 0 10 13 1.050 1.30
Zach Cable 24 0 2 20.57 8 0 3 0 0 1 7.0 10 16 16 0 10 4 2.857 0.40
Jonathan Cannon 21 0 0 1.42 3 3 0 0 0 0 6.1 4 1 1 0 2 3 0.947 1.50
Martín Carrasco 22 0 1 3.65 3 3 0 0 0 0 12.1 12 5 5 1 3 16 1.216 5.33
Brian Carrión 23 0 1 15.75 3 0 0 0 0 0 4.0 7 9 7 1 5 3 3.000 0.60
Adisyn Coffey 23 4 3 5.23 32 0 18 0 0 7 31.0 37 23 18 2 16 36 1.710 2.25
Homer Cruz 22 0 0 54.00 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.0 5 6 6 1 3 1 8.000 0.33
Hunter Dollander 25 4 3 3.40 9 5 2 0 0 0 42.1 38 17 16 4 10 43 1.134 4.30
Christian Edwards 23 0 1 7.58 17 0 5 0 0 0 19.0 24 20 16 3 18 17 2.211 0.94
Rigo Fernández* 24 0 0 5.03 14 0 9 0 0 1 19.2 20 11 11 2 9 22 1.475 2.44
Name Age W L ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB SO WHIP SO/W
Nick Gallagher 26 0 1 0.00 9 0 8 0 0 2 9.1 3 1 0 0 2 16 0.536 8.00
Brooks Gosswein* 23 3 6 4.94 19 18 1 0 0 0 82.0 83 53 45 8 45 77 1.561 1.71
Haylen Green* 24 3 1 4.07 33 0 6 0 0 1 55.1 51 29 25 5 16 53 1.211 3.31
Everhett Hazelwood 23 1 1 3.10 10 0 3 0 0 0 20.1 15 9 7 0 11 20 1.279 1.82
Liam Jenkins 25 2 1 5.14 21 0 10 0 0 3 28.0 19 18 16 0 32 33 1.821 1.03
José Jiménez* 19 0 1 4.50 3 1 0 0 0 0 10.0 10 7 5 0 7 7 1.700 1.00
Jared Kelley 20 1 4 3.34 18 18 0 0 0 0 64.2 52 30 24 6 40 59 1.423 1.48
Logan Lyle* 24 1 0 2.08 2 0 1 0 0 0 4.1 2 1 1 0 3 5 1.154 1.67
Drew McDaniel 21 0 0 10.80 3 0 0 0 0 0 3.1 8 5 4 0 4 4 3.600 1.00
Cristian Mena 19 1 2 2.68 11 11 0 0 0 0 53.2 45 17 16 2 15 66 1.118 4.40
Tyson Messer 25 5 4 5.22 28 0 7 0 0 0 29.1 20 18 17 5 24 29 1.500 1.21
Jordan Mikel 23 0 0 3.00 2 0 0 0 0 0 6.0 4 2 2 1 1 10 0.833 10.00
Luis Moncada* 24 0 0 3.00 2 0 0 0 0 0 6.0 4 2 2 0 2 4 1.000 2.00
Shane Murphy* 21 0 0 10.38 3 2 0 0 0 0 4.1 7 5 5 0 2 1 2.077 0.50
Noah Owen 21 5 10 5.16 23 19 0 0 0 0 106.1 125 69 61 20 32 83 1.476 2.59
Name Age W L ERA G GS GF CG SHO SV IP H R ER HR BB SO WHIP SO/W
Jake Palisch* 23 0 0 0.00 2 0 0 0 0 0 2.0 1 0 0 0 0 5 0.500
Bo Plagge 24 3 5 5.97 25 0 7 0 0 3 57.1 50 43 38 4 39 62 1.552 1.59
Chase Plymell 24 2 3 4.19 15 0 7 0 0 3 34.1 39 18 16 2 7 43 1.340 6.14
Samil Polanco 22 0 0 9.00 2 0 2 0 0 0 2.0 2 2 2 1 0 1 1.000
Kole Ramage 23 0 1 4.70 6 0 1 0 0 0 7.2 8 6 4 0 2 4 1.304 2.00
Lane Ramsey 25 0 1 9.00 3 0 0 0 0 0 3.0 4 3 3 1 2 3 2.000 1.50
Johnny Ray 23 1 1 4.35 3 1 0 0 0 0 10.1 12 6 5 2 4 17 1.548 4.25
Garrett Schoenle* 24 3 1 1.57 11 0 4 0 0 0 23.0 10 5 4 0 12 33 0.957 2.75
Jonah Scolaro* 23 2 1 2.31 6 4 0 0 0 0 23.1 19 9 6 2 10 34 1.243 3.40
Billy Seidl 22 1 0 0.00 5 0 3 0 0 1 5.0 2 0 0 0 4 6 1.200 1.50
Kohl Simas 22 2 2 3.65 16 15 0 0 0 0 61.2 51 29 25 7 25 76 1.232 3.04
Tommy Sommer* 23 4 5 2.75 15 14 0 0 0 0 75.1 61 30 23 7 27 87 1.168 3.22
Tristan Stivors 23 0 0 6.00 3 0 0 0 0 0 3.0 3 2 2 0 5 4 2.667 0.80
Nick Thornquist 24 0 0 0.00 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.000
Jesús Valles 24 3 3 5.32 14 1 5 0 0 1 47.1 60 29 28 4 11 39 1.500 3.55
Vince Vannelle 24 0 0 0.00 4 0 2 0 0 1 6.1 4 0 0 0 2 13 0.947 6.50
Manuel Veloz 21 2 1 1.04 5 2 0 0 0 0 17.1 9 5 2 1 4 16 0.750 4.00
Norge Vera 22 0 2 1.88 8 8 0 0 0 0 24.0 12 5 5 1 15 35 1.125 2.33
Frander Veras 23 2 2 6.26 23 0 12 0 0 3 27.1 21 22 19 2 17 27 1.390 1.59
49 Players 22.9 58 74 4.33 132 132 132 0 0 28 1150.1 1058 641 553 101 543 1200 1.392 2.21
Provided by Baseball-Reference.com: View Original Table
Generated 9/27/2022.

  • Kanny pitchers skewed older, with the 49 on the roster averaging 22.9 years of age and ranging from 19 to 26. The only teenagers in Kannapolis this season were Cristian Mena and José Jiménez.
  • Let’s illustrate how goofy the win stat is. Noah Owen had a team-high 10 losses in 23 games, with a 5.16 Tyson Messer had just four losses in 28 games, with a 5.22 ERA. The two pitchers led the Kannapolis staff, tied with five wins.
  • In 23 appearances, Owen had 15 decisions, which in today’s baseball is pretty wild. He also led the club by giving up 125 hits, 69 runs, 61 earned runs and 20 homers.
  • Using 20 innings as a minimum, Dylan Burns had the best ERA at Kanny (1.35). Coupled with how he dominated in the ACL, Burns had himself a terrific 2022.
  • Haylen Green led the staff with 33 appearances, one more than Adisyn Coffey. Coffey finished 18 games and had seven saves, however — by far the most on staff.
  • Owen (19 starts), Brooks Gosswein and Jared Kelley (both with 18) formed the core of the Cannon Ballers rotation. Owen was the only CBs pitcher to top 100 innings, at 106 13 .
  • A pair of lefties led in the non-contact categories: Gosswein with 45 walks, Tommy Sommer with 87 Ks (in 75 13 innings, hey there).
  • Liam Jenkins hit a team-high eight batters in just 28 innings, so don’t make him angry. He was tied for the team lead in wild pitches with Green (also, eight).
  • Kohl Simas had three balks, tops among the 16 total for Kannapolis.
  • Best WHIP in 20-plus innings came from Garrett Schoenle, at 0.957.

