SSS on the Farm Podcast 33 — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 2022 season review

Darren Black chats with Brett Ballantini about the highs and lows of the 2022 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Hey, did you know Kanny was a lot better in the second half with the 2022 draft class, after losing some players to Project Birmingham and Winston-Salem?

See, you’ll learn some stuff:

Lead story: 2021 second-rounder Wes Kath, and what is imperative to see from him in 2023

This Wilfred Veras guy ain’t bad

Ditto DJ Gladney

Colby Smelley was a catcher, now he’s a masher

The most exciting pitchers in all the system saw time in Low-A this year, so let’s compare and contrast Norge Vera and Cristian Mena

And not forget about out-of-nowhere, under-radar standouts like Kohl Simas and Tommy Sommer

Is Jared Kelley back on track?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.