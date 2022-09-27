SSS on the Farm Podcast 33 — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 2022 season review

Darren Black chats with Brett Ballantini about the highs and lows of the 2022 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Hey, did you know Kanny was a lot better in the second half with the 2022 draft class, after losing some players to Project Birmingham and Winston-Salem?
See, you’ll learn some stuff:
- Lead story: 2021 second-rounder Wes Kath, and what is imperative to see from him in 2023
- This Wilfred Veras guy ain’t bad
- Ditto DJ Gladney
- Colby Smelley was a catcher, now he’s a masher
- The most exciting pitchers in all the system saw time in Low-A this year, so let’s compare and contrast Norge Vera and Cristian Mena
- And not forget about out-of-nowhere, under-radar standouts like Kohl Simas and Tommy Sommer
- Is Jared Kelley back on track?
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.
Loading comments...