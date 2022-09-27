Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

After a winless (0-6) home stand, the White Sox (76-77) are in Minnesota for a three-game series against the Twins (74-79).

Lance Lynn will start on the mound for the South Siders. Lynn enters tonight’s game with a 4.02 ERA, a 3.51 xERA, and a 3.73 FIP in 109 2⁄ 3 innings, rendering him a 1.8-fWAR pitcher. Lynn’s most recent start was against the red-hot Guardians (86-67). In that game, Lynn lasted six innings and allowed three earned runs, but he also allowed three unearned runs, and the White Sox lost, 8-2. The Guardians have since clinched the AL Central, leaving this game’s competitors completely in the dust.

Bailey Ober, a right-handed pitcher, will start for the Twins. Ober, 27, enters with a 3.71 ERA, a 4.93 xERA, and a 3.07 FIP in 43 2⁄ 3 innings this season. Those numbers render him a 1.0-fWAR pitcher. Ober has faced the White Sox once this season, and that was back on April 22. In that game, Ober only allowed one run in five innings, and the Twins won by a score of 2-1.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

We open our final home series of the season tonight. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/vBIOBjPifF — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 27, 2022

Earlier, the White Sox made the following announcement:

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Minnesota, the #WhiteSox placed catcher Seby Zavala on the seven-day concussion list (retroactive to September 26) and recalled catcher Carlos Pérez from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 27, 2022

Best wishes to Seby Zavala as he recovers from his injury. The catcher is having a nice season, slashing .270/.347/.382 (111 wRC+) with 1.8 fWAR. Meanwhile, good luck to Carlos Pérez, who is back in the majors.

In addition, Miguel Cairo made an announcement regarding Tim Anderson.

Tim Anderson is done for the season according to Miguel Cairo. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 27, 2022

The talented shortstop raced out to an excellent start to the season, and he started for the American League in the All-Star Game as a result. However, Anderson only appeared in 79 games for the White Sox this year. He finished with a .301/.339/.395 (110 wRC+) slash line and 2.0 fWAR in those games. Hopefully, Anderson has better luck with injuries in the future.

Dan Bernstein posted the following tweet about Tony La Russa:

I am told this is indeed true. La Russa will not return to manage the White Sox in 2023, due to ongoing health concerns. Unlikely to be involved in any capacity. https://t.co/6YOOwgdKNL — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) September 27, 2022

I hope La Russa’s health improves, but if his time as White Sox manager is over, that would ultimately be best for La Russa and the organization as a whole.

Tonight’s game is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago and WMVP 1000 AM will cover the game. MLB Network will televise the game for out-of-market fans. Will the White Sox return to .500? We will find out soon.