Six Pack of Stats: Twins 4, White Sox 0

The White Sox are playing the Twins and nothing really matters. Tony La Russa is gone for the rest of the year, but at what cost? Tim Anderson is part of the cost, as it was announced today that he will not return this year.

But again, nothing matters anyway. This game is ultimately just a mid-off with Miguel Cairo getting tossed in the sixth. Yes, that was the most exciting moment tonight.

Unless you count only getting just two hits off a team that honestly isn’t any better and has shown (previously) to have even less heart than the White Sox.

Here is what happened in the battle of mediocracy, whoops, I mean the baseball game.

The Starters

Lance Lynn looked to bounce back his rough outing against Cleveland. Alas, he had thrown more than 50 pitches by the third inning despite working his way into a few jams that led to an early lead for the Twinkies. After giving up a home run in the bottom of the sixth, Lynn was pulled. Lynn allowed 10 hits, four earned runs, one walk, and only fanned three in 104 pitches.

Lynn’s outing looked like this:

Bailey Ober kept the Sox hitless until the fourth inning and ended his night by allowing AJ Pollock to get the second White Sox hit of the game ... in the eighth inning. Ober looked like a Cy Young candidate against this shell of a team. Ober did allow one walk, but fanned 10, an all-time high for him, without giving up a single run.

Ober’s 91-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

Jake Cave’s liner to left advanced Gio Urshela and scored José Miranda in the second inning. That’s all the Twins needed, and the moment we knew Lynn was going to have a bad night. The play had an LI of 2.00.

Pressure Cooker

Jake Cave faced the most pressure, as he only had one hit in four plate appearances. Sadly, that one hit led to an RBI. His pLI was 1.11.

Top Play

José Miranda’s double in the third brought Luis Arráez in and advanced Nick Gordon. Again, I think we all knew the Twins would win, but FanGraphs might still have held hope for the White Sox. The double had a WPA of .126.

Top Performer

Bailey Ober is the star of the game. As mentioned above, he kept the White Sox to just two hits and accumulated 10 Ks. His WPA was .35.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Matt Wallner’s sixth-inning home run exited at 113.8 mph.

Weakest contact: Lin Manuel Miranda’s cousin José tapped the ball at 66.9 mph for a double in the third.

Luckiest hit: Matt Wallner’s home run had an xBA of only .390. Smile through the pain.

Toughest out: José Abreu’s first-inning line out, which I will talk about below, was rough. His xBA was .820.

Longest hit: Hey! The White Sox won something! José Abreu’s line out traveled far, at 396 feet, but Yoán Moncada actually had a hit, and it went 388 feet.

Magic Number: 0

Since the changing of the seasons, the White Sox have fell into fall and haven’t won a single game.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who is you White Sox MVP? Yoán Moncada: 1 H, 1 BB, .006 WPA

Aaron Bummer: 1 IP, 0 H/BB/ER, .001 WPA

Vince Velasquez: 2 IP, 0 H/BB/ER, 5 Ks, .001 WPA vote view results 0% Yoán Moncada: 1 H, 1 BB, .006 WPA (0 votes)

0% Aaron Bummer: 1 IP, 0 H/BB/ER, .001 WPA (0 votes)

0% Vince Velasquez: 2 IP, 0 H/BB/ER, 5 Ks, .001 WPA (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now