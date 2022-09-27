Bird App Recap: Twins 4, White Sox 0

Now that the White Sox sealed their fate in the AL Central division race, we are on the home stretch of games before everyone is officially put out of their misery. Let’s see how Miggy lined ’em up today.

How about a depressing team update? Although, it’s definitely for the best at this point.

Tim Anderson is done for the season according to Miguel Cairo. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 27, 2022

In better (?) team news for the 2023 season, fans might actually get their wish and have a Tony La Russa-free 2023. And that rhymes — I’m a poet and I didn’t even know it.

I am told this is indeed true. La Russa will not return to manage the White Sox in 2023, due to ongoing health concerns. Unlikely to be involved in any capacity. https://t.co/6YOOwgdKNL — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) September 27, 2022

And now we begin the “Maybe-Next-Year” Tour.

I just hope that the #WhiteSox hire someone from outside the family. That would be ideal. This is a positive development regardless though. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) September 27, 2022

Let’s be clear though, burn it all down after this horrendous excuse of a baseball season.

If true, TLR and Cairo not returning is a good start.



However, it is still lot good enough. Clean house in the front office, no excuses. — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) September 27, 2022

Lance Lynn was on the mound tonight, coming off of a three-run quality start against the Guardians during our demise last week. And Lynn started off very strong.

Lynn is perfect through 1 — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 27, 2022

Oh good, let’s look at a reminder of how terrible the Sox have been over the last week (the entire season, really).

This is insane.... pic.twitter.com/b0nkQe7joi — Displaced Sox Fan (@rickpro13) September 28, 2022

The MIA South Side offense couldn’t touch Bailey Ober in the first — color me shocked.

Hard to imagine less palatable baseball than a White Sox/Twins series right now — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) September 27, 2022

This is simply just a sad tweet.

A perfect first for Lance Lynn and White Sox, in quest of hiking their record to 77-77 and locking down second place in the AL Central. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 27, 2022

After a perfect first, Lance started to get hit around a bit, putting the Twins on top early.

Twins start the bottom of the second inning with three straight singles off Lance Lynn, the third driving in a run. Sox down 1-0. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 28, 2022

Lynn even flashed his speed a bit covering first on a play to end the second inning.

lance lynn; world class sprinter — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) September 28, 2022

Lance Lynn's girth swung into the baseline...glad nobody was injured — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 28, 2022

Then Matt Wallner hit his second homer of the season, putting the Twins up, 4-0, and knocking Lance from the game.

Matt Wallner vs Lance Lynn#MNTwins



Home Run



Exit velo: 113.8 mph

Launch angle: 45 deg

Proj. distance: 341 ft



This would have been a home run in 23/30 MLB ballparks



CWS (0) @ MIN (4)

6th pic.twitter.com/bZXhjN5EFt — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) September 28, 2022

The White Sox offense, on the other hand, were getting absolutely worked (by) Ober. It’s never good when you’re on the batting end of a Pitching Ninja tweet.

Chrystal is on to something here. Is there a “C. All of the above” option?

Will the Sox get one-hit by Bailey Ober? — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) September 28, 2022

Let’s not gloss over our sole hit of the evening, thus far, courtesy of Yoán Moncada.

Moncada with a double off the wall. First hit of the game for the Sox. However, appeared to stall briefly out of the box. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 28, 2022

Checking in — did Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run yet? Sounds like no.

Give me around the clock monitoring on Aaron Judge. I want to know his next home run. I want to know how he celebrates. I want to know what he eats. I want to know where he poops. I want to know what time he goes to bed. I want to know when he dreams. I want to know his vitals. — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) September 27, 2022

This entire game was a snooze fest after the sixth inning. Both the Twins and the White Sox couldn’t get a hit to save their lives, outside of a lone AJ Pollock single in the top of the eighth. This is the only tweet I could find, as most people aren’t wasting their time watching this garbage.

AJ Pollock singles to left field.



Top of the 8th | 1 out#CWSvsMIN — LFG Chicago White Sox (@LFGWhiteSox) September 28, 2022

Good news, though!!!

We didn’t get one-hit! There are now two hits! — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) September 28, 2022

Oscar Colás is still raking in Triple-A, at least?

Oscar Colas continues on rake AAA pitching. You can see the ball explode off his bat when he makes contact.



Tyler Neslony scores from 2B to cut the Durham lead to 3-1 B3.. pic.twitter.com/GrYHx4M3kJ — Jonathan Lee (@followmefor3) September 27, 2022

White Sox officially lose their seventh in a row, keeping the race for second place exciting as ever.

The #WhiteSox are en route to their 7th straight loss. Bailey Ober made it look easy tonight. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) September 28, 2022