Durham clinches the postseason with rout in Charlotte

Bad enough we still have a week of White Sox recaps to do for you (and Six Packs and Bird Apps and podcasts and lord knows what other commentary), there are still two more Charlotte recaps to write.

But tomorrow morning, the final game begins, and it’s Joe Resis writing it. So this hideous ball game is my final minor league update of 2022.

Of late, Charlotte has been getting crushed by just one or two bad innings, but come to think of it that’s how most losses work, right? Maybe huge losses like this exacerbate the ugliness of the lost inning(s).

Tonight it was the 1-2 punch of Sammy Peralta and JB Olson combining for nine of Durham’s 10 runs, and they managed that in just four outs. You can’t want to read more about two-plus runs per out, can you?

Anyway, the rest of the pitching did well, or maybe the Bulls just wanted to get the game over with and clinch the final berth in the Triple-A playoffs.

Holy crap well wait, hold the presses, more pitching to write about: Craig Dedelow relieved in the ninth and was better than Peralta, Olson or Kyle Kubat!

The good news for the brevity of this writeup is that the offense and defense sucked, too. Three errors (one a passed ball), just six hits and all of them one-baggers, 10 Ks. Sorry you have to play until the end of September, Charlotte.

Be sweet to Joe tomorrow. He is going to be so pissed he missed a Dedelow relief appearance.

Poll yeah yeah you know what we’re doing here, vote for the good guy Edgar Navarro: IP, K, one of two pitchers tonight not to give up a hit or walk

Yoan Aybar: IP, K, one of two pitchers tonight not to give up a hit or walk

Craig Dedelow: Not a pitcher but was better than five of the other eight Knights relievers tonight vote view results 50% Edgar Navarro: IP, K, one of two pitchers tonight not to give up a hit or walk (1 vote)

0% Yoan Aybar: IP, K, one of two pitchers tonight not to give up a hit or walk (0 votes)

50% Craig Dedelow: Not a pitcher but was better than five of the other eight Knights relievers tonight (1 vote) 2 votes total Vote Now