Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

Happy Wednesday. Welcome back, if you’re still watching. The Chicago White Sox (76-78) will face the Minnesota Twins (75-79) in the second game of this series. They will also look to break their seven game losing streak. And scoring a run would also be nice but hey, let’s not ask for too much here.

Who knew this game would mean close to nothing for both teams. Though, the show must go on. With that being said, we have Johnny Cueto on the mound against righty Josh Winder.

Also, happy birthday to Danny Mendick. Hope to see him back in action next season and fully healthy.

Cueto will get the start with a 7-9 record, 3.15 ERA, and 1.22 WHIP. His last outing against the Cleveland Guardians was decent going six innings with eight hits, three runs, and three strikeouts. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough as we all know, so he got the loss. He relies on six pitches, using his sinker the most at 24.8%. He follows with a changeup (20.7%), cutter (18.3%), fastball (18.3%), slider (17.3%), and curveball (0.6%).

Winder will get the start for the Twins, who has a 4-5 record, 4.20 ERA, and 1.25 WHIP. He has been up and down from AAA all year in his first big league season, but most recently got called back up in mid September. His last outing was against the Kansas City Royals where he went six innings with six hits, three runs, and four strikeouts. He throws a combination of four pitches, with his fastball being used the most at (40.7%). He follows with a slider (32.7%), changeup (14.9%), and curveball (11.7%).

Here are the lineups for tonight.

We’ve won five of our last seven games at Target Field. Let’s keep it going. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/bnGetiYdKN — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 28, 2022

If you want to watch, tune into NBCSCHI. If you want to listen, tune into ESPN1000. Game time is at 6:40 p.m. CT.