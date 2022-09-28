Bird App Recap: Twins 8, White Sox 4

The White Sox and Twins are back for the second game in this series. Let’s see how Miguel Cairo constructs his lineup for the mid-off.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters in Minnesota.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 28, 2022
And we’re off!
The #WhiteSox scoreless streak is now at 15 innings. #FinishStrong #ChangeTheGame— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) September 28, 2022
But wait ... are the White Sox cooking in the second?
Singles for Sheets and Pollock put two on with one out for Grandal— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 29, 2022
Yasmani Grandal knocks Andrew Vaughn in with an RBI single!
WOO HOO!!! A RUN!!— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 29, 2022
The White Sox are so back.
White Sox, trying to snap a 7-game losing streak, scored 2 for Johnny Cueto in the second. Grandal RBI single, Harrison sac fly.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 29, 2022
Just kidding!
A second later, and they're losing 3-2 after a Matt Wallner double. So, yeah.— James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 29, 2022
Typical White Sox. Score some runs just to give them right back in the next inning— Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) September 29, 2022
The third inning looked promising as José Abreu reaches a milestone, but the White Sox failed to produce any runs.
José Abreu recorded his 2,500th career total base on his 300th career double.— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 29, 2022
We are all Ali tonight. It’s 5-2 in the fourth, and the Good Guys aren’t winning.
Team is so cooked, can’t believe i’m still watching— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 29, 2022
The White Sox inch closer in the fifth, making it 5-3.
TOLD YALL MY NEGATIVITY HELPS https://t.co/fR8936ditJ— italian morticia addams (@marjraguso) September 29, 2022
In other baseball related news, Aaron Judge has tied with Roger Maris for 61 home runs, and it happened 61 years later. Herb might have a point here.
He’s natural White Sox https://t.co/vssY9XhqwS— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 29, 2022
Back to the White Sox for a bit. Sorry.
Johnny Cueto, with his team down a pair, loaded the bases on a single, a ground-rule double and an intentional walk. The Sox are an out away from leaving them loaded, and Miguel Cairo's calling on Jake Diekman to get 'em out of it.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 29, 2022
This game has sadly taken a turn for the worst.
Wow. Much surprise. https://t.co/kaFGgTwlAo— Joe RIP 2022 W Sox (@dailycupofjoe14) September 29, 2022
Bases loaded in the seventh with one out, after Andrew Vaughn singles to knock Josh Harrison in and Abreu gets plunked by Michael Fulmer. It’s currently 6-4.
Vaughn singles home a run as the White Sox continue to hit Fulmer. Abreu is the go-ahead run in the 7th.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 29, 2022
I think we all know how this one ends, though. Time to stretch.
Death, taxes, White Sox with RISP ending in a groundout double play.— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) September 29, 2022
Joe Kelly comes in to face Carlos Correa with Nick Gordon on deck.
Kelly is the human victory cigar - for the opposition.— John Carney (@JohnCarney3) September 29, 2022
It seems like this is a commonly-shared sentiment on Twitter.
I wish the White Sox were a better baseball team— Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) September 29, 2022
The White Sox hitting this poorly with bases loaded, in a way, is impressive.— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 29, 2022
As a team, they are now hitting .225/.259/.342, which is the American League's worst team OPS in that situation.
If you haven’t given up on this recap yet, you might now.
Joe Kelly's leadoff walk to Carlos Correa bites back quickly. Two batters later, a double scores the run, and the Sox are down 7-4 in the seventh.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 29, 2022
After learning of the all-to-soon passing of Coolio, Target Field found a good way to honor the 59-year-old iconic rapper.
Twins playing Gangsta's Paradise between innings at Target Field.— Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) September 29, 2022
Old friend alert. Oh, and moments later he got home on an RBI single. So, 8-4.
Billy Hamilton pinch runs, steals second.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 29, 2022
Twins are up 7-4, B8
I think the answer is no.
Will the White Sox win another game?— BZ (@SoxInsane) September 29, 2022
Get your rest. It’s an early turnaround tomorrow.
