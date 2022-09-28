Bird App Recap: Twins 8, White Sox 4

The White Sox and Twins are back for the second game in this series. Let’s see how Miguel Cairo constructs his lineup for the mid-off.

And we’re off!

But wait ... are the White Sox cooking in the second?

Singles for Sheets and Pollock put two on with one out for Grandal — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 29, 2022

Yasmani Grandal knocks Andrew Vaughn in with an RBI single!

WOO HOO!!! A RUN!! — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) September 29, 2022

The White Sox are so back.

White Sox, trying to snap a 7-game losing streak, scored 2 for Johnny Cueto in the second. Grandal RBI single, Harrison sac fly. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 29, 2022

Just kidding!

A second later, and they're losing 3-2 after a Matt Wallner double. So, yeah. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) September 29, 2022

Typical White Sox. Score some runs just to give them right back in the next inning — Megan (@SouthSideMeg18) September 29, 2022

The third inning looked promising as José Abreu reaches a milestone, but the White Sox failed to produce any runs.

José Abreu recorded his 2,500th career total base on his 300th career double. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 29, 2022

We are all Ali tonight. It’s 5-2 in the fourth, and the Good Guys aren’t winning.

Team is so cooked, can’t believe i’m still watching — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) September 29, 2022

The White Sox inch closer in the fifth, making it 5-3.

TOLD YALL MY NEGATIVITY HELPS https://t.co/fR8936ditJ — italian morticia addams (@marjraguso) September 29, 2022

In other baseball related news, Aaron Judge has tied with Roger Maris for 61 home runs, and it happened 61 years later. Herb might have a point here.

He’s natural White Sox https://t.co/vssY9XhqwS — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 29, 2022

Back to the White Sox for a bit. Sorry.

Johnny Cueto, with his team down a pair, loaded the bases on a single, a ground-rule double and an intentional walk. The Sox are an out away from leaving them loaded, and Miguel Cairo's calling on Jake Diekman to get 'em out of it. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 29, 2022

This game has sadly taken a turn for the worst.

Wow. Much surprise. https://t.co/kaFGgTwlAo — Joe RIP 2022 W Sox (@dailycupofjoe14) September 29, 2022

Bases loaded in the seventh with one out, after Andrew Vaughn singles to knock Josh Harrison in and Abreu gets plunked by Michael Fulmer. It’s currently 6-4.

Vaughn singles home a run as the White Sox continue to hit Fulmer. Abreu is the go-ahead run in the 7th. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 29, 2022

I think we all know how this one ends, though. Time to stretch.

Death, taxes, White Sox with RISP ending in a groundout double play. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) September 29, 2022

Joe Kelly comes in to face Carlos Correa with Nick Gordon on deck.

Kelly is the human victory cigar - for the opposition. — John Carney (@JohnCarney3) September 29, 2022

It seems like this is a commonly-shared sentiment on Twitter.

I wish the White Sox were a better baseball team — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) September 29, 2022

The White Sox hitting this poorly with bases loaded, in a way, is impressive.



As a team, they are now hitting .225/.259/.342, which is the American League's worst team OPS in that situation. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) September 29, 2022

If you haven’t given up on this recap yet, you might now.

Joe Kelly's leadoff walk to Carlos Correa bites back quickly. Two batters later, a double scores the run, and the Sox are down 7-4 in the seventh. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) September 29, 2022

After learning of the all-to-soon passing of Coolio, Target Field found a good way to honor the 59-year-old iconic rapper.

Twins playing Gangsta's Paradise between innings at Target Field. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) September 29, 2022

Old friend alert. Oh, and moments later he got home on an RBI single. So, 8-4.

Billy Hamilton pinch runs, steals second.



Twins are up 7-4, B8 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) September 29, 2022

I think the answer is no.

Will the White Sox win another game? — BZ (@SoxInsane) September 29, 2022

Get your rest. It’s an early turnaround tomorrow.