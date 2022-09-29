Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Player of the Week (September 18-25): Gavin Sheets

Actually, deep freeze is more like it.

Nevertheless, the South Siders are still playing baseball, and there are yet moments to celebrate, harvested from this wreck of a season like kernels from a rotten cob.

Gavin Sheets, earning his second South Side Sox weekly honor of this year, is one of the only men on the roster who can consistently pummel the ball. In a team full of big-bat potential, it’s been the smooth-as-silk swing of Sheets that’s slashed a .294/.333/.647 over the last week of play, including two important homers.

Ironic, with a team supposedly studded with robust veterans, that a young buck like Sheets would be pulling the reins. There’s still much to learn. As the playoffs draw near, the entire Sox roster should be studying teams like the Guardians with rapt attention.

They’re doing it right.

2022 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Tim Anderson (April 8-17)

Tanner Banks (April 18-23)

Lucas Giolito (April 24-May 1)

Dylan Cease (May 2-8)

Michael Kopech (May 9-14)

Davis Martin (May 15-21)

Jake Burger (May 22-29)

Andrew Vaughn (May 30-June 5)

Jake Burger (June 6-12)

Johnny Cueto (June 13-18)

Andrew Vaughn (June 19-25)

Dylan Cease (June 26-July 2)

Lucas Giolito (July 3-9)

Dylan Cease (July 10-17) (no art/essay)

AJ Pollock (July 22-30)

Eloy Jiménez (July 31-August 6)

Michael Kopech (August 7-13)

Johnny Cueto (August 14-20)

Gavin Sheets (August 21-27)

Dylan Cease (August 28-September 3)

Elvis Andrus (September 4-10)

Elvis Andrus (September 11-17)

Gavin Sheets (September 18-25)

MVP Standings

Dylan Cease (157.1)

Johnny Cueto (96.8)

Michael Kopech (69.8)

Andrew Vaughn (60.9)

Eloy Jiménez (47.3)

Lance Lynn (38.9)

Elvis Andrus (30.7)

Davis Martin (25.5)

Tanner Banks (23.3)

José Abreu (19.9)

Cold Cat Standings

Tony La Russa (-88.7)

Leury García (-76.3)

Yoán Moncada (-55.7)

Yasmani Grandal (-54.8)

Kendall Graveman (-47.0)

Josh Harrison (-46.0)

Joe Kelly (-42.1)

Liam Hendriks (-38.8)

Rick Hahn (-29.4)

Tim Anderson (-23.8)

Writer Standings

It does appear that Kristina has clinched last place. Chrystal for first? We’ll see.