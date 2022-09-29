Today in White Sox History: September 29

1908

White Sox starting pitcher Ed Walsh fired two complete games in a doubleheader against the Red Sox. He won both, 5-1 and 2-0, allowing only seven total hits.

That season, Walsh would have arguably the greatest pitching year in baseball history, winning 40 games, with an ERA of 1.42.

1917

With a 3-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader in New York, the White Sox won their 100th game of the season. It remains the most wins in a single season in franchise history. Ed Cicotte picked up the win — his 28th of the year.

1920

With the White Sox leading the league late in the season, pitcher Eddie Cicotte and outfielder Joe Jackson confessed (without an attorney present) that they helped throw the 1919 World Series. Charles Comiskey suspended eight players; the Sox collapsed down the stretch, losing two of their final three games to the St. Louis Browns and blowing the pennant. The White Sox finished two games behind Cleveland, ending up at 96-58.

1921

One of the “clean” White Sox, pitcher Dickie Kerr, was honored with a day at Comiskey Park. Kerr then went out and fired one of his best games, blanking Cleveland on six hits and winning, 5-0.

1967

The White Sox still had a chance for the pennant — before they lost 1-0 to the Senators. The only run was set up when first baseman Tommy McCraw wasn’t able to catch a pop-up off the bat of Washington’s Fred Valentine in the first inning. NBC-TV had erected a barrier for their field-level cameras in case the World Series came to Comiskey Park, and Valentine’s pop fell into that enclosed area near the visitor’s dugout. Valentine then singled, driving in the game’s only run.

That season marked the 17th straight year that the Sox finished better than .500, at 89-73.

1990

The last night game ever played at the original Comiskey Park was won by the White Sox, 5-2. Frank Thomas slapped a two-run single up the middle off of Mariners starter Matt Young to drive in the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning.

2005

The White Sox beat the Tigers in Detroit, 4-2, clinching the Central Division title. The Sox would end up with 99 regular season wins, and led the division every day of the season. They were one of the few teams to go wire-to-wire in baseball history.

The Sox then blitzed through the postseason, going 11-1 on their way to the World Championship. They swept Houston in four games to get it.

2008

White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramírez set a major league rookie record, when he hit his fourth grand slam of the season in an 8-2 win over the Tigers. The home run would also tie the franchise record for most grand slams (12) in a year.

This was the middle game of a three-game, must-win set against three different opponents that propelled the Sox into the playoffs. They had to beat Cleveland, Detroit and Minnesota on consecutive days to win the AL Central.

2019

Despite going 0-for-2 in his final game of the season, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson won the American League batting title with a .335 average. That average not only was the best in the league, but best in all of baseball. Anderson joined Luke Appling and Frank Thomas as the only White Sox to win a batting crown.

In the same game, Sox first baseman/DH José Abreu took the American League RBI title, as he drove in 123 runs on the year. He also had a .284 batting average and 33 home runs. He joined Dick Allen as the only Sox players to lead the league in RBIs. Abreu would win the RBI title again in 2020, during the 60-game pandemic season.

2020

The White Sox played in their first postseason game since 2008, facing the Athletics in the Oakland Coliseum, and it was a memorable afternoon for Lucas Giolito. The All-Star righthander, who had already thrown a no-hitter on August 25, was perfect for the first six innings, as the Sox won the first game of the Wild Card series, 4-1. Giolito allowed only two hits, striking out eight, in seven innings. He got support from three home runs (Adam Engel, José Abreu, Yasmani Grandal).

Unfortunately, this would be the highlight of the series, as the White Sox would lose the next two games, including a 3-0 lead in the deciding Game 3, to be knocked out by a team that had lost nine consecutive elimination games going back to 1973.