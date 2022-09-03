Sharing Sox Podcast 84 — The reign of Miguel Cairo begins

Sure, the White Sox are playing baseball every day, but it’s impossible to ignore the giant vortex sucking all the air out of the room. So SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, spend plenty of time making wild guesses about what the heck is going on with the HOFBP, whilst, with most of the fan base, wishing him well — but a recovery somewhere besides the dugout. That’s if a recovery is really needed — lots of doubts about what’s really going on, and slams at the front office for being its usual useless self in providing information.

(One apology from Leigh — it turns out the Mayo Clinic has actually opened a campus in Arizona.)

As for actual baseball, recovering to win the final two games of a week when at least five should have been won didn’t exactly win praise, but it’s agreed sweeping Minnesota would do so ... though both scoff at YouTube announcer Yonder Alonso giving the White Sox a 50% chance to win the AAAL Central, which is five or 10 times the chance computer algorithms give. They also agree that probably no team from the division should be allowed in the playoffs at all, but that’s another story.

As for the nature of play, Leigh points out that while the White Sox have been bad at booming homers, they’ve also been really bad at lots of things connected to small, or smaller, ball — last in MLB in triples and stolen bases, next to last in getting runners home who made it to third with fewer than two outs, etc.

And then there’s the bizarre nature of continuing injuries that simply shouldn’t happen to professional athletes ... with Will proposing a solution every 10-year old is familiar with.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

