Gamethread: Twins at White Sox

Happy Saturday, White Sox fans, and Happy Dylan Cease Day.

Flying high off yesterday’s literal and figurative fireworks, the White Sox will attempt to sabotage Public Enemy No. 1, and they’re bringing a double advantage: a Cease start at home.

I wonder what could possibly be lighting a fire under our offense. Could it be the absence of a certain pickled skipper? Does anyone believe that La Russa’s “health issues” are just a code for “done with managing again?” Sound off in the comments.

Here are your lineups:

Cease’s last start was the first time he’s gone eight innings, giving up only one hit in an outstanding start. But without offense, there are no guaranteed wins. Hopefully the South Siders’ bats will still be solid tonight, after last night’s esteem-boosting walk-off victory.

Tyler Mahle is back on the mound. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/psbX2olqgL — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 3, 2022

Tyler Mahle returns to the mound for the Twins, fresh off a 15-day stay on the IL, and has thrown three solid starts as a Twin since being acquired from Cincinnati.

I don’t have much to say about the Twins, because I can’t stand them. Sorry not sorry.

First pitch is at 6:15 p.m. CST on Fox, or listen on ESPN 1000 if you can’t take the commentary. I’ll have your postgame coverage, and my fingers are crossed that we’ll crest over .500 again by the end of the evening.