Today in White Sox History: September 3

1936

Luke Appling’s then-club record 27-game hitting streak ended in Boston courtesy of pitcher Wes Ferrell. The record would stand until 2004, when Carlos Lee broke it by hitting in 28 straight games.

1952

Dick Littlefield of the St. Louis Browns pitched a superlative game, throwing a two-hitter at the White Sox in front of 10,007 fans at Comiskey Park. However, it being the 55-78 Browns, Chicago still won the game, on a home run from Sam Mele in the seventh inning. Littlefield had just one strikeout and notched just a 73 game score, while White Sox winning pitcher Saul Rogovin equaled Littlefield’s complete game but threw a shutout, with five Ks, good for a 75 game score.

1990

White Sox relief pitcher Bobby Thigpen set the major league mark when he got his 47th save of the season in a win over Kansas City. He’d finish the year with 57 saves, which stood as the all-time record until 2008.

For the season, Thigpen also won four games and had an ERA of 1.83 … naturally he was named the Fireman of the Year, as well as an American League All-Star.