South Side Sox Podcast 122 — Do the White Sox hustle, injury two-step and La Russa shuffle

Welcome to Mothership Podcast, starring Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O’Keefe and Joe Resis. The trio that has brought SSS seven separate podcasts — you might know them from Episode 105 (“Steve Stone”), Episode 38 (“Lynnsanity”), Episode 48 (“Fattening Up”) or even Postgame Podcast 2 (“Rodón No-No”) — have many, many things still to cover this season:

Hustle — specifically, do the White Sox have any beyond Mark Payton, a Triple-A veteran hungry to get a roster shot somewhere in 2023?

An ancillary La Russa topic: Presuming management is not fully to blame for a flaccid 2022, what changed this season to prevent the White Sox from being a factor in the division race?

Chrystal brought up injuries to the question above, so we dig deeper there: Is there any way to prevent a repeat of an “injury-prone” team carrying over to 2023?

The Tony rumors: We delve into the smoke signals in the front office, that there is a fracture over the question of keeping La Russa for 2023. Could anything have changed on that note in the past two years?

We all take a crack at predicting the final two series, and season record, for the White Sox. Yes, .500 seems a pipe dream

