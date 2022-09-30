South Side Sox Podcast 122 — Do the White Sox hustle, injury two-step and La Russa shuffle

Welcome to Mothership Podcast, starring Brett Ballantini, Chrystal O’Keefe and Joe Resis. The trio that has brought SSS seven separate podcasts — you might know them from Episode 105 (“Steve Stone”), Episode 38 (“Lynnsanity”), Episode 48 (“Fattening Up”) or even Postgame Podcast 2 (“Rodón No-No”) — have many, many things still to cover this season:
- Hustle — specifically, do the White Sox have any beyond Mark Payton, a Triple-A veteran hungry to get a roster shot somewhere in 2023?
- An ancillary La Russa topic: Presuming management is not fully to blame for a flaccid 2022, what changed this season to prevent the White Sox from being a factor in the division race?
- Chrystal brought up injuries to the question above, so we dig deeper there: Is there any way to prevent a repeat of an “injury-prone” team carrying over to 2023?
- The Tony rumors: We delve into the smoke signals in the front office, that there is a fracture over the question of keeping La Russa for 2023. Could anything have changed on that note in the past two years?
- We all take a crack at predicting the final two series, and season record, for the White Sox. Yes, .500 seems a pipe dream
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.
