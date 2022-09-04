Today in White Sox History: September 4

1937

Mike Kreevich tied the MLB record, with four doubles in a 9-1 win at Detroit. The center fielder’s 4-for-6 day moves his batting average up to .318. In his second season as a regular, the 29-year-old put up 3.9 rWAR, what would hold up as his career best. Interestingly, Kreevich would tally “just” 29 doubles in 1937 — making this day’s output about 14% of his season total — but led the AL with 16 triples.

Kreevich finished 1937 with a .302/.350/.468 slash and ended up 10th in MVP voting.

1960

A viral infection knocked Nellie Fox out of the lineup for the first time since August 1955. He played in 798 consecutive games, still the White Sox record — and 1,072 out of 1,073.

1961

It was a strange start to a good White Sox career for pitcher Joe Horlen. Horlen entered a game in Minnesota wearing a blank jersey. That’s right … no name or number on the back! As Horlen was warming up, Twins manager and former Sox outfielder Sam Mele came out to talk to the umpire, basically wondering who that kid was on the mound!

Joe allowed two hits in four innings of work, and got the 9-5 win in an unusual major league debut!

1995

Robin Ventura hit a pair of grand slams in a 14-3 win over Texas. Ventura was the eighth player in history at the time to hit a pair in one game. His eight RBIs tied the franchise record.

2016

In a wild slugfest in Minnesota, won by the White Sox, 13-11, first baseman José Abreu drove in seven runs. José had a pair of three-run home runs in the game, along with an RBI single. The home runs came in the first and seventh innings. The seven RBIs are one off the franchise record for a single game.