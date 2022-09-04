South Side Sox Postgame Podcast 12 — Dylan Cease’s birthday one-hitter

While we had several SSS staff members at Saturday’s one-hitter by Dylan Cease, only Allie Wesel was available to break down the experience postgame. Of course, she was the only one of our group to be celebrating a birthday at the ballpark on Saturday as well, so it’s fitting we get her insights on a very special game:

Allie brings us right to the moment Luis Arráez slapped that base hit, keeping Dylan from the ranks of the immortals — for now

Which SSS writer — texting from elsewhere in the park — gave Allie the early heads-up (perhaps WAY early) that something special was in the works?

Brett predicts Dylan’s next start will go 12 innings, given his relatively newfound efficiency, pushing him from great pitcher to one of baseball’s elite

Dilemma: On one hand, the need to use the restroom; on the other, history playing out in front of your eyes

In just a mere few days, have the White Sox fortunes turned from outside-looking-in to division favorite?

Is Sunday’s finale with Minny a must-win?

