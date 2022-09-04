Digits: Dylan Cease’s divine day

0

Dylan Cease has never received a Cy Young vote in his career.

1

Saturday’s one-hitter was the first nine-inning complete game of Cease’s career.

1.23

Cease’s ERA over his last 18 starts is 1.23 — that’s 15 earned runs in 18 games.

3

In his last two starts, covering 17 innings, Cease has given up three hits.

4.7

After Saturday’s masterpiece, Dylan leads all AL pitchers, with 4.7 rWAR. Eloy Jiménez, considered the headliner of the trade that brought both he and Cease to the White Sox, has 4.8 rWAR — in his entire career.

6.30

In his career prior to Saturday’s game, Cease had a career 6.30 ERA vs. Minnesota — tied with the Houston Astros for his toughest opponent among those he’s faced more than once.

7

Cease did have one prior, official complete game — a seven-inning doubleheader game in 2021. (Recall that the MLB rules in 2020-21 for doubleheaders were to reduce both games to seven innings.)

8 2⁄ 3

Dylan didn’t just have a one-hitter, he lost his no-hitter in just about the most excruciating way possible, with two outs in the ninth inning.

19

Cease is now 13-6 on the season, but the White Sox are 19-8 in games he has started — which means the White Sox are 48-58 in games Dylan sits out.

90

The 90 game score in Saturday’s game was the highest of Cease’s career. He is averaging a 62 game score for the season, which is stellar.

100.7

Luis Arráez’s single to break up the no-hitter was no cheap shot, hit at 100.7 mph with a .640 expected batting average.

103

In both Saturday’s one-hitter and Cease’s previous start, an eight-inning effort vs. Arizona, he threw 103 pitches.

1915

Per STATS, Inc., Cease is the first MLB pitcher with four games in a season of six-plus shutout innings and no more than one hit since Pete (Grover Cleveland) Alexander in 107 years ago.

1976

The last White Sox pitcher who lost a no-hitter at the 27th-out mark was Ken Brett, vs. the California Angels, 46 years ago.