Gamethread: Twins at White Sox

Last night’s 13-0 thrashing of the Minnesota Twins will be a hard act to follow, but do you know what might feel better than Dylan Cease’s one-hit masterpiece? If the Chicago White Sox swept the team who is currently standing between them and the first-place Cleveland Guardians. That’s what’s on the line this afternoon on the South Side.

White Sox fans have been thirsty for something to cheer for. We’ve been in a baseball desert. Is this four-game winning streak a mirage, or are we finally seeing a semblance of the team that we were promised in the offseason? Today’s game could give us our answer. Can you imagine the mixture of relief and joy if the Sox not only completed a sweep of the Twins, but they did so led by struggling righthander Lucas Giolito?

Giolito (10-8, 5.27 ERA) hasn’t been quite right for most of the season — least of all at home at Guaranteed Rate Field, where his ERA balloons to 6.86. It’s been really hard to watch, honestly. In his last start, Gio was bullied by 23-year-old rookie Nick Pratto for 5 ⅓ innings en route to a 9-7 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Imagine, instead, if Giolito comes out today and shoves. It could happen. His ERA against the Twins this season is an impeccable 2.25. Combined with the fact that the White Sox offense has scored a combined 24 runs in the past three days? Imagine it, friends.

For the first time in a long time, it feels like anything is possible for the White Sox. It could be a special day on the South Side.

Interim manager Miguel Cairo is doing his part by sending out a lineup that, for the most part, actually makes sense. It’s a little weird that Luis Robert was reinstated from paternity leave but not starting, but we’re on a winning streak, so I’ll give the new guy a pass.

The Twins send ’em out like this:

Today’s game can be found locally in the usual places. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT, but some rain in the area could delay the start.

I’m ready. You’re ready. Are the White Sox ready? Let’s find out.