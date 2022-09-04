Bird App Recap: Twins 5, White Sox 1

The White Sox couldn’t ride the momentum from last night’s Dylan Cease gem, and lost the finale of the three-game Minny set, 5-1.

We did start off the day with some good news, however.

Prior to today’s series finale vs. Minnesota, the #WhiteSox reinstated outfielder Luis Robert from the Paternity List and optioned right-handed pitcher Davis Martin to Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 4, 2022

Welcome back Luis, and congrats on the new baby! Although Robert is back, he and his cranky wrist will get one more day of rest.

Luis Robert has been activated. Not in the lineup today.

Miguel Cairo says he'll be in the starting lineup tomorrow. Giving him another day. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) September 4, 2022

Can’t get the Sunday bird app recap started without a shout-out to the Hawk on his birthday!

Happy birthday, Hawk Harrelson! pic.twitter.com/0NVrLnYrkg — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 4, 2022

Sox took the field wearing their ’83 jerseys looking for some Winning Ugly magic and the sweep. This is how the team lined up with the Twins.

Giolito on the mound. Fans were hankering for a solid start from Lucas.

I am begging, literally begging, for a good performance from Giolito today. Would be such a huge boost if he can deliver a good start. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) September 4, 2022

Our SSS staffer Marj, who says she’s a glass half-empty kinda gal, went out on a sunny limb today.

speaking this into existence. if the White Sox win today, they will win the division. — italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) September 4, 2022

White Sox fans were still a little salty with Luis Arráez for breaking up the no-hitter, and let him know it in his first at-bat of the game.

Arraez getting booed in his first at-bat — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 4, 2022

Pretty quiet first inning for both teams. Lucas put the Twins away in order, as Leury had a great catch to help his starting pitcher. José likes hitting against the Twins and had another base hit. Eloy crushed a ball that sounded monstrous off of the bat, but died on the left-field warning track.

Another good frame from Gio in the second, with the Sox flashing some more D with a great jumping catch by Pollock.

Pollock goes soaring to save a double!



The leather is being flashed around the league today. pic.twitter.com/6WDqqQT5pf — Just Baseball (@JustBBMedia) September 4, 2022

Old friend alert: Keuchel gets the “Golden Sombrero” treatment — officially released from three teams this season. Twenty-seven other clubhouses around the league getting ready to cinch it up.

Rangers transactions for Sunday:

-LHP Dallas Keuchel designated for assignment

-LHP John King recalled from Round Rock (AAA) — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) September 4, 2022

Sox are befuddled by Dylan Bundy, with only had two hits through three innings — and fans are confused about why they can’t figure this guy out.

The #WhiteSox have lost to Dylan Bundy each of the past 2 times we’ve faced him. The guy sucks. What’s the trouble in hitting this dud?? Have we not learned from the last 2 times he beat us. He is a bargain barrel pitcher — Joey H (@RadioJoe7) September 4, 2022

Bundy we make these guys look like hall of famers it's not Kofax Cy young randy Nolan it's mf bundy boys take this bum out #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Obr2b6ztsB — Build a new culture (@PablosEscobar9) September 4, 2022

Gio ran into some trouble in the fourth inning, loading up the bases only to strike out Sanchez to end the threat. Phew.

lucas after 4 innings of work pic.twitter.com/0bJ5gHA3p2 — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) September 4, 2022

Sox offense still couldn’t do anything with Bundy in the bottom of the fourth. They just can’t figure this guy out. The changeup and slider seemed to have them off-balance.

Fans getting frustrated, as Giolito was really laboring again in the fifth, giving up a two-run home run to Correa. Just like that, Twins up, 2-0.

Bold strategy to throw a ball right down the middle to Correa — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) September 4, 2022

Get Gio out of there — Nancy (@nancyshines_) September 4, 2022

Offense seemed to be lost again after outscoring the Twins, 17-3, over the last two games.

I hope this isn’t asking too much…but I’d like the white Sox to start scoring runs. PLEASE! — ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) September 4, 2022

#WhiteSox are having one of those, “we scored a lot last night, so we won’t today” kind of games.

It’s a lot easier to pitch with a big lead. — 1Life2Live (@1life2livetalk) September 4, 2022

Jimmy Lambert in for the sixth inning. Giolito’s final line 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.

After a leadoff triple by Cave, Sanchez hit into a fielder’s choice and Andrus threw to gun down Cave at home. Twins challenged the play, and the call on the field was upheld. Sox fans love the Twins manager.

i think i hate Rocco Baldelli more than any other manager lol — Zach (@zachsox) September 4, 2022

After a leadoff single by Elvis in the bottom of the sixth off of Twins new pitcher Griffin Jax, the Sox came up empty when Vaughn flew out and Abreu hit into the all-too-familiar double play.

DP King strikes again. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) September 4, 2022

Reynaldo López was called on for the top of the seventh and made a quick 1-2-3 of the Twins. For the bottom of the inning, the Twins brought in Michael Fulmer, and the Sox got a bit of a rally going. With one out, Sheets hit a ground-rule double, followed quickly by a Grandal single. Pollock followed with an RBI double, scoring Sheets. With pinch-runner Haseley on third and Pollock on second, Leury the Legend up to bat.

Like always it’s a huge spot late, so of course Leury is up to bat lol — Dave (@MoscoeDavid) September 4, 2022

WHY IS IT ALWAYS LEURY?! — Ian (@Ian_D23) September 4, 2022

... and Leury bunted into a fielder’s choice on a safety squeeze, with Sanchez tagging out Haseley at home. SSS Jacki, with the great responsibility of recapping this game for us today, is left feeling like her vibes have been violated.

I am so mad. You took all my good vibes and bunted on them. — jacki (@zombie_jacki) September 4, 2022

With two outs, González struck out swinging, and it’s 2-1, Twins. Rally over.

Are the good vibes over already Sox?? — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (@alesolren) September 4, 2022

Heading into the top of the eighth, Reylo was out and Diekman in. Jake quickly gave up two singles, and was yanked after facing four batters. So with two on and two out for Kendall Graveman, he uncorked a wild pitch that scored Kepler from third before striking out Sanchez. Twins lead, 3-1.

Fan frustration rears its ugly head again, as the Sox try to get something going in the bottom of the eighth.

Just when you think this team has turned a corner, you find out that they still have a problem executing the little things when you need them to execute the little things. Twins haven't outplayed Sox, Sox have underplayed this game! — BIG DUB (@BIGDUB6) September 4, 2022

Jhoan Duran in for the Twins in the eighth, and takes down the Sox in order. Things were not feeling great heading into the ninth.

Duran’s a beast — Kyle (@wizkylifa11) September 4, 2022

The Sox sent Vince Velasquez out for the top of the ninth looking to hold the Twins. After Celestino grounded out, Arráez singled. Former White Sox speedster Billy Hamilton came in to pinch-run, but again was proven a double-agent for the White Sox, tripping over third base and failing to score on a Correa double.

Billy 100000% still riding for the Sox. That's twice this series lol — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) September 4, 2022

However, it really didn’t matter, as Miranda doubled on a line drive, scoring Hamilton and Correa. VV got the final two outs of the inning, but the damage was done. Twins up, 5-1.

Sox back to their infuriating selves today — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) September 4, 2022

Twins put in pitcher Caleb Thielbar for the ninth to face Jiménez, Engel (pinch-hitting for Sheets), and Zavala. Zavala managed to hit a rocket single in the left-field corner. Unfortunately, that was it, as Pollock flied out to end the game. It’s not ALL bad news though, Sox fans.

Good news White Sox fans, Seattle is about to sweep Cleveland. Would keep the Sox only 2 games back.

Bad news they go to Seattle for a three game series against that VERY Mariners team. #ChangeTheGame — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) September 4, 2022

Tomorrow is another day! Early start in Seattle. See you then!