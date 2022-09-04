 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: Twins 5, White Sox 1

South Siders stopped short of the sweep, hit the road for a tough week

By soxmom72
The White Sox couldn’t ride the momentum from last night’s Dylan Cease gem, and lost the finale of the three-game Minny set, 5-1.

We did start off the day with some good news, however.

Welcome back Luis, and congrats on the new baby! Although Robert is back, he and his cranky wrist will get one more day of rest.

Can’t get the Sunday bird app recap started without a shout-out to the Hawk on his birthday!

Sox took the field wearing their ’83 jerseys looking for some Winning Ugly magic and the sweep. This is how the team lined up with the Twins.

Giolito on the mound. Fans were hankering for a solid start from Lucas.

Our SSS staffer Marj, who says she’s a glass half-empty kinda gal, went out on a sunny limb today.

White Sox fans were still a little salty with Luis Arráez for breaking up the no-hitter, and let him know it in his first at-bat of the game.

Pretty quiet first inning for both teams. Lucas put the Twins away in order, as Leury had a great catch to help his starting pitcher. José likes hitting against the Twins and had another base hit. Eloy crushed a ball that sounded monstrous off of the bat, but died on the left-field warning track.

Another good frame from Gio in the second, with the Sox flashing some more D with a great jumping catch by Pollock.

Old friend alert: Keuchel gets the “Golden Sombrero” treatment — officially released from three teams this season. Twenty-seven other clubhouses around the league getting ready to cinch it up.

Sox are befuddled by Dylan Bundy, with only had two hits through three innings — and fans are confused about why they can’t figure this guy out.

Gio ran into some trouble in the fourth inning, loading up the bases only to strike out Sanchez to end the threat. Phew.

Sox offense still couldn’t do anything with Bundy in the bottom of the fourth. They just can’t figure this guy out. The changeup and slider seemed to have them off-balance.

Fans getting frustrated, as Giolito was really laboring again in the fifth, giving up a two-run home run to Correa. Just like that, Twins up, 2-0.

Offense seemed to be lost again after outscoring the Twins, 17-3, over the last two games.

Jimmy Lambert in for the sixth inning. Giolito’s final line 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.

After a leadoff triple by Cave, Sanchez hit into a fielder’s choice and Andrus threw to gun down Cave at home. Twins challenged the play, and the call on the field was upheld. Sox fans love the Twins manager.

After a leadoff single by Elvis in the bottom of the sixth off of Twins new pitcher Griffin Jax, the Sox came up empty when Vaughn flew out and Abreu hit into the all-too-familiar double play.

Reynaldo López was called on for the top of the seventh and made a quick 1-2-3 of the Twins. For the bottom of the inning, the Twins brought in Michael Fulmer, and the Sox got a bit of a rally going. With one out, Sheets hit a ground-rule double, followed quickly by a Grandal single. Pollock followed with an RBI double, scoring Sheets. With pinch-runner Haseley on third and Pollock on second, Leury the Legend up to bat.

... and Leury bunted into a fielder’s choice on a safety squeeze, with Sanchez tagging out Haseley at home. SSS Jacki, with the great responsibility of recapping this game for us today, is left feeling like her vibes have been violated.

With two outs, González struck out swinging, and it’s 2-1, Twins. Rally over.

Heading into the top of the eighth, Reylo was out and Diekman in. Jake quickly gave up two singles, and was yanked after facing four batters. So with two on and two out for Kendall Graveman, he uncorked a wild pitch that scored Kepler from third before striking out Sanchez. Twins lead, 3-1.

Fan frustration rears its ugly head again, as the Sox try to get something going in the bottom of the eighth.

Jhoan Duran in for the Twins in the eighth, and takes down the Sox in order. Things were not feeling great heading into the ninth.

The Sox sent Vince Velasquez out for the top of the ninth looking to hold the Twins. After Celestino grounded out, Arráez singled. Former White Sox speedster Billy Hamilton came in to pinch-run, but again was proven a double-agent for the White Sox, tripping over third base and failing to score on a Correa double.

However, it really didn’t matter, as Miranda doubled on a line drive, scoring Hamilton and Correa. VV got the final two outs of the inning, but the damage was done. Twins up, 5-1.

Twins put in pitcher Caleb Thielbar for the ninth to face Jiménez, Engel (pinch-hitting for Sheets), and Zavala. Zavala managed to hit a rocket single in the left-field corner. Unfortunately, that was it, as Pollock flied out to end the game. It’s not ALL bad news though, Sox fans.

Tomorrow is another day! Early start in Seattle. See you then!

