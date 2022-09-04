Six Pack of Stats: Twins 5, White Sox 1

The Minnesota Twins defeated the Chicago White Sox, 5-1, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Twins recovered after dropping the first two games of the series, improving to 68-64 now half a game back of Cleveland for the AL Central lead. The White Sox fall to .500 (67-67) and 2 1⁄2 games back of the division lead.
The Starters
Dylan Bundy (8-6) got the win for Minnesota, going five scoreless with four punchouts.
Bundy threw five pitches across his 66-pitch outing, using his slider most often (36%). He had a 63% whiff rate with the pitch, and a 62% CSW rate on his 4-seamer. Bundy gained spin on his entire arsenal and gained velocity on every pitch except his sinker (two pitches).
Bundy’s five-inning win by the numbers:
Lucas Giolito (L, 10-9), went five innings, giving up two earned on a two-run homer.
Giolito threw four pitches in his 95-pitch outing, using his 4-seamer 51 times. He had eight called strikes on the pitch, along with three swings-and-misses.
Here’s the data behind Giolito’s 95-pitch start:
Pressure Play
With runners on the corners, two out in the bottom of the seventh and the Twins leading, 2-1, White Sox second baseman Romy González struck out swinging against Jhoan Duran to end the inning, after Duran induced a fielder’s choice out at home in the previous at-bat.
Romy’s at-bat had a 3.97 LI, the most of the game. The game’s LI level reached greater than 3.00 in the seventh and fourth innings.
Pressure Cooker
Duran led all players with a 2.14 pLI in his 1 2⁄3 scoreless innings.
Top Play
With one on, one out in the top of the fifth, Twins shortstop Carlos Correa homered to put Minnesota ahead, 2-0.
The two-run blast added .242 WPA for Minnesota.
Top Performer
Duran added .384 WPA for the Twins, going 1-2-3 in the eighth after getting Minnesota out of a jam in the seventh.
Smackdown
Luckiest hit: Twins left fielder Jake Cave hit a .180 xBA single in the top of the eighth.
Toughest out: White Sox DH Eloy Jiménez barreled a 107.6 mph, .870 xBA line out to right while leading off the seventh.
Hardest hit: Correa lined a 114 mph double to left in the top of the ninth.
Weakest contact: Twins DH José Miranda hit a 49.6 mph ground out to first in the top of the fifth.
Longest hit: Correa’s homer was three feet shy of 400.
Magic Number: 2
Eloy Jiménez has barreled in two straight games for the White Sox.
Minnesota and Chicago combined for seven barrels in today’s game.
Glossary
Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
LI measures pressure per play
pLId measures total pressure faced in-game
Whiff a swing-and-miss
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win
xBA expected batting average
Poll
Who was the White Sox MVP in the 5-1 loss to the Twins?
-
66%
AJ Pollock: 1-for-3, RBI, BB, K, .246 WPA
-
16%
Jimmy Lambert: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, H, K, .036 WPA
-
0%
Yasmani Grandal: 1-for-3, .036 WPA
-
16%
Reynaldo Lopez: 1.0 IP, 0 ER, K, .032 WPA
-
0%
Gavin Sheets: 1-for-3, R, .031 WPA
-
0%
Elvis Andrus: 2-for-4, K, .021 WPA
Poll
Who was the White Sox Cold Cat in the 5-1 loss to the Twins?
-
20%
Leury Garcia: 0-for-3, K, -.255 WPA
-
0%
Romy Gonzalez: 0-for-3, 2 K, -.156 WPA
-
20%
Andrew Vaughn: 0-for-4, K, -.133 WPA
-
0%
Kendall Graveman: 0.1 IP, K, run scored on wild pitch, -.090 WPA
-
60%
Vince Velasquez: 1.0 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, -.153 WPA
