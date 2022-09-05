 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

White Sox Minor League Update: September 4, 2022

The Project Birmingham and Kannapolis offenses go wild, while the other two North Carolina teams struggle

By Darren Black
Luis Mieses keeps his hot Project Birmingham stint going with three hits and a homer.
Going into the eighth inning, the Knights were tied, 4-4, with two homers to help get them there. Nick Ciuffo had the first:

and Craig Dedelow, the newer of the two hitters, hit the second.

The final two runs came in the seventh to tie the game, and a Zach Remillard RBI single scored both runs. John Parke started the game and allowed those first four runs in his 5 23 innings.

Parker Markel came in after all of the scoring in the eighth, and immediately gave up three runs and the win. Charlotte did attempt to mount a comeback in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate. But clearly, they did not come fully back.

The Barons came out on top in a 25-run game, which was good for the offense but a bad showing for the arms. Norge Vera got the start and was really off. He walked four batters and threw more balls (32) than strikes (23), allowing three runs in his 2 23 innings. Kohl Simas relieved him and was pulled after just one out. He also struggled with command, with a 50-50 split between balls and strikes. It did not get much better after that, as Kaleb Roper came in for the next three innings and was burned by a four-run fifth. Thankfully, the Barons offense took over from there, with 10 runs from innings seven through 10.

The offense left the day with 15 runs over 16 hits, with a lot of timely hitting. As a team, Birmingham went 8-for-17 with runners in scoring position, so they took real advantage of all the batters on base. Three of those hits were homers and they were all multi-run efforts. Luis Mieses had the first:

Wilfred Veras had the second:

Oscar Colás hit the third, for the final score of 15-10:

Colás, Mieses, and Yoelqui Céspedes each had three hits to lead the team. Veras’ homer was the only hit for him tonight, though he did have one of the two walks from the team.

Pretty much a bad game for the Dash from the start. The offense was never going to participate much in the game, and the pitching was awful right away. Brooks Gosswein started and only recorded one out before getting pulled. He allowed three runs because of some poor command; he threw as many strikes as balls. Cooper Bradford took over and put up two more runs in the second, both off of solo homers. The rest of the game went well for the arms, they were already out of the game though. Jordan Mikel had the best stint of the bunch, two scoreless innings but no strikeouts.

The only hit from Winston-Salem today came from Caberea Weaver, a single. To put in perspective how impotent the W-S offense was, Weaver is now up to a .160 average on the year. Only one other batter reached base and it was a James Beard walk, so it was a truly horrendous day for the bats.

It was a good day for Kannapolis, and a great day for the draft class. On the mound, they 2022 class had three scoreless innings, against six innings from older players who allowed five runs. Jonathan Cannon started and had the first two shutout innings, Billy Seidl closed out the game with that third scoreless stint. They both have yet to allow a Low-A run in their very short professional careers.

From the lineup, yes, holdover Logan Glass did have the best day with three hits, two of them homers. Here is one of them:

Most of the hits came from the 2022 class with Troy Claunch, Tim Elko and Jacob Burke each getting two. Burke’s hits were two doubles, to basically double his Low-A total to five.

