Today in White Sox History: September 5

1978

A catastrophic base-running mistake for the Twins secured a 4-3 Chicago win at Metropolitan Stadium in Minnesota, in front of 3,630 fans.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and just one out, down 4-0 to the White Sox, Twins outfielder Bombo Rivera singled to center. The hit drove in Dan Ford from third base. However, Ford backpedaled home, waving José Morales around as well from second base, and in the process Morales passed Ford and touched home plate first. Morales was ruled out, the Twins scored just one run in the frame

The run loomed large when, down 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth with one out and the sacks packed, closer Lerrin LaGrow struck out pinch-hitter Rod Carew and got Roy Smalley to fly out to end the game.

The Ford mistake allowed Steve Trout to record his first career victory, in his first career start.

1993

In a game at Detroit, White Sox star slugger Frank Thomas belted his 40 home run of the year. It marked the first time a Sox player ever hit that many in a season. Thomas’ shot came off of Mike Moore in the first inning of a 5-3 win.

2011

In the back half of a day/night doubleheader in Minnesota, White Sox pitcher Zach Stewart fired a one-hitter, beating the Twins, 4-0. Stewart, acquired earlier in the season from Toronto, was making only his eighth career major league start.

Stewart retired the first 21 batters before Danny Valencia hit an opposite-field double to right to end Stewart’s perfect game bid. Zach would end his one-hitter with eight strikeouts. The Sox would also win the first game, 2-1, behind the strong pitching of Philip Humber.

2019

After getting knocked out of the game in the first inning a few days previously, Reynaldo López rebounded to throw one of the best games in his career as he threw a 7-1, one-hitter at Cleveland. The righthander struck out 11 and walked three in going the distance.

Kevin Plawecki delivered the lone hit off López, recording a two-out double in the second that right fielder Ryan Goins had a play on. A more experienced right fielder might have had a better chance at what was a tough play. The drive scored Jake Bauers from first. Otherwise, López was unhittable, retiring the last 16 batters he faced.