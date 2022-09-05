Meet the Players: Allie Wesel

Allie rolled up to the southwest suburbs of Chicago in January 2000 ignorantly unaware of the baseball obsession that was ahead of her. Her mom is a lifelong Cubs fan, but her grandfather was a White Sox season ticket holder back in the mid-late 2000s. Who wouldn’t be brainwashed to root for the White Sox after weekend trips to the Stadium Club? Section 544 Row 1 seats 12-14 will always hold a special place in her heart, as it is where she fell in love with this team and the sport of baseball. )She recently has been quoted as saying, “White Sox, just take my money.”) Yes, indeed, Allie has already found herself on two SSS podcasts, the latter of which came just this past Saturday as she celebrated her 25th birthday got to see Dylan Cease throw his one-hitter, in person.

She will be writing for us in the home stretch and offseason, beginning with tonight’s Bird App Recap!

And if she isn’t out for her after work walk, you can find Allie on Twitter and Tiktok (@baseball_gal_al) talking about baseball and how the Sox make her want to pull her hair out.

Please, SSS, a rousing welcome for our newest writer, Allie Wesel!

Hometown New Lenox

White Sox fan since Forever? jk, my mom convinced me I might be a cubs fan, and then I got to second grade and realized where my allegiance lied

First White Sox memory Pregame Stadium Club with my grandparents

Favorite White Sox memory Game 3 of the 2021 ALDS; also, my grandfather teaching me how to keep score on the dollar score cards

Favorite White Sox player right now? Andrew Vaughn Favorite ever? Joe Crede

Next White Sox statue José Abreu

Next White Sox retired number 79

Go-to concession food at Sox Park NACHO HELMET

Favorite Baseball Movie Sandlot, you’re killing me Smalls

Hall of Fame: Speed Round

Mark Buehrle yes

Joe Jackson yes

Paul Konerko yes

Dick Allen sure

Chris Sale no

South Side Sox on the Field I played softball through my freshman year of college. I was a starting pitcher, and only a pitcher. One day during running bases drills, my college coach asked if I was actually trying or if I was really just that slow ... aka, I didn’t hit much.

True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. True