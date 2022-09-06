Meet the Players: Melissa Sage-Bollenbach

I was thrilled when Brett reached out to me to join SSS! When I was 12, I wanted to be an umpire, then a broadcaster. Neither of those dreams came true, but at 50 years old, I’m excited to be involved with the game. When not commiserating about the White Sox, I spend time buying and selling retro video game systems with my son, visiting the 30 baseball stadiums with my husband, cuddling with my two rescue pups, and attending country concerts with my daughter.

Hometown I grew up in Shorewood but have lived in Morton (the Pumpkin Capital of the World ... seriously, it is ... Google it) for the past 30+ years. It makes for a long commute to games.

White Sox fan since I was born into a White Sox fan family, but I didn’t really become a die-hard fan until I was 11. It was the Winning Ugly summer of 1983 and I didn’t miss a game. It been a love/hate relationship ever since.

First White Sox memory It was the summer of the 1977 South Side Hit Men. I was five. My dad had the radio on and I remember hearing Harry Caray on the call.

Favorite White Sox memory Being at the Field of Dreams game in 2021. I’ve been to a lot of baseball games in my life (old Comiskey, new Comiskey, 19 other MLB parks, playoff games) and it’s never felt as magical as it did on Aug. 12, 2021. Every single thing about that experience was perfect. I will always remember how I felt that day when the players walked out of the corn. And you know, the walk-off. It WAS heaven.

Favorite White Sox player The Commander, Carlton “Pudge” Fisk, No. 72

Next White Sox statue Ozzie Guillén

Next White Sox retired number Ozzie Guillén

Go-to concession food at Sox Park Vegan dog; it’s truly not bad at all. Even my 16-year-old son who does not eat healthy likes it.

Favorite Baseball Movie Oooh, that’s a tough one. I really have two, and I don’t think I can pick one over the other. Eight Men Out because I love vintage things, history, and the cast. Major League is the other because it’s just so damn funny. Oh, and Tom Berenger was hot in it and he was the catcher. I see a theme with me and catchers.

Hall of Fame: Speed Round

Mark Buehrle No

Joe Jackson YES!

Paul Konerko No

Dick Allen Yes

Chris Sale No

South Side Sox on the Field Never played, but because catchers are so important and involved in so many aspects of the game, that’s my pick. Plus, you know, Carlton Fisk and Tom Berenger.

True or false: Every jumbled pile of person has a thinking part that wonders what the part that isn’t thinking isn’t thinking of. I’m too old to even understand what this is asking me. So, I asked Alexa and she told me: False.